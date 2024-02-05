The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Lynet Okumu

Yes, am a toxic baby mama, I told my daughter babake aligongwa na train akiwa kwa kazi ya reli - Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby
Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Mulamwah, the popular comedian and content creator, has stirred up quite a buzz on social media with his recent participation in a viral TikTok challenge.

Recommended articles

His video, set in a tree plantation, sheds light on his experiences as a baby daddy, particularly with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Carol Sonnie.

In the TikTok clip, Mulamwah opens up about the challenges of being a baby daddy in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

He expresses frustration over being perceived as the problem by society, despite feeling misunderstood and unfairly judged.

Mulamwah shares that his attempts to connect with his child have been thwarted, revealing that he only gets to see his child online due to being blocked by his baby mama.

"Of course, I am a baby daddy in Kenya; everybody thinks I am the problem. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, all baby mamas hate me. Please, Auntie, I am not the one who impregnated you. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, the child was told I died last year.

"I am a baby daddy in Kenya. When I thrive, you say I am making my ex suffer. I am just living my life. Soi should not marry? I am a baby daddy in Kenya I only see the child online. I am a baby daddy in Kenya. I am still planning myself because I know there is a day I will be needed. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, and I have been blocked. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, nobody is going to trust me, but it is okay," Mulamwah said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and Sonie
Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and Sonie Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

In a YouTube video posted on February 5, Carol Sonnie addressed Mulamwah's TikTok challenge indirectly but unmistakably.

She acknowledged being labeled as a toxic baby mama and proceeded to provide insights into her perspective.

Carol Sonnie's retorts touch upon various aspects mentioned by Mulamwah in his video. She admits to blocking her ex even if he decides to use a pseudo account.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Of course she did not mention anybody's name but her snawers dircetly answered Mulamwah's statements. Of course am a toxic baby mama. Ex akinitext na pseudo account ati ana nimiss, hata hiyo nablock. Am a toxic baby mama, Keilah is not my 'kid', ataendelea kumwonea online. Of course am a toxic baby mama, A Kikuyu to be precise. Am atoxici baby mama, niliambia my daughter her dad aligongwa na train akiwa kazi ya reli. Am a toxic baby mama, mimi ndo hupea baby daddy content, he can't do without me," she said.

Mulamwah and Sonie
Mulamwah and Sonie Mulamwah and Sonie Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Surprising things you probably didn't know about Ciru Muriuki

Surprising things you probably didn't know about Ciru Muriuki

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Alikiba's exclusive requirement for collaborating with artists on his record label

Alikiba's exclusive requirement for collaborating with artists on his record label

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift's record, best African performance goes to South Africa

2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift's record, best African performance goes to South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ian Nene

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Comedian Flaqo

Flaqo reflects on missed moments as he recovers from mysterious illness

Mulamwah & his girlfriend Ruth K

Bestie chronicles: Mulamwah shares 1st experience of living with a pregnant woman