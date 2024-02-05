Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

His video, set in a tree plantation, sheds light on his experiences as a baby daddy, particularly with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Carol Sonnie.

In the TikTok clip, Mulamwah opens up about the challenges of being a baby daddy in Kenya.

He expresses frustration over being perceived as the problem by society, despite feeling misunderstood and unfairly judged.

Mulamwah shares that his attempts to connect with his child have been thwarted, revealing that he only gets to see his child online due to being blocked by his baby mama.

"Of course, I am a baby daddy in Kenya; everybody thinks I am the problem. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, all baby mamas hate me. Please, Auntie, I am not the one who impregnated you. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, the child was told I died last year.

"I am a baby daddy in Kenya. When I thrive, you say I am making my ex suffer. I am just living my life. Soi should not marry? I am a baby daddy in Kenya I only see the child online. I am a baby daddy in Kenya. I am still planning myself because I know there is a day I will be needed. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, and I have been blocked. I am a baby daddy in Kenya, nobody is going to trust me, but it is okay," Mulamwah said.

Carol Sonnie's response after Mulamwah's 'babby daddy' challenge

In a YouTube video posted on February 5, Carol Sonnie addressed Mulamwah's TikTok challenge indirectly but unmistakably.

She acknowledged being labeled as a toxic baby mama and proceeded to provide insights into her perspective.

Carol Sonnie's retorts touch upon various aspects mentioned by Mulamwah in his video. She admits to blocking her ex even if he decides to use a pseudo account.

"Of course she did not mention anybody's name but her snawers dircetly answered Mulamwah's statements. Of course am a toxic baby mama. Ex akinitext na pseudo account ati ana nimiss, hata hiyo nablock. Am a toxic baby mama, Keilah is not my 'kid', ataendelea kumwonea online. Of course am a toxic baby mama, A Kikuyu to be precise. Am atoxici baby mama, niliambia my daughter her dad aligongwa na train akiwa kazi ya reli. Am a toxic baby mama, mimi ndo hupea baby daddy content, he can't do without me," she said.