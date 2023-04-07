Mungai Eve's birthday celebration was attended by some of the biggest names in the Kenyan entertainment industry, including Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy, Miracle Baby, Azziad Nasenya, Eddie Butita, Mulamwah, and Oga Obinna.
Mungai Eve's birthday guests shower her with over Sh600,000 worth of gifts [Video]
Mungai Eve, the popular content creator and YouTube sensation, recently celebrated her 23rd birthday in the most lavish way possible.
Recommended articles
The event was filled with glitz and glamour, with guests sparing no expense to make the birthday girl feel special.
The gifting session was one of the highlights of the night, with guests showering Eve with extravagant gifts.
Comedian Eddie Butita surprised everyone when he gifted Eve a whopping Sh100,000 through her mobile money wallet.
The gift left Eve in shock, and she couldn't believe the amount of generosity shown by her fellow content creator.
But the surprises didn't end there. Eve's long-time boyfriend Trevor gifted her a beautiful portrait drawing of herself, which left her emotional and overwhelmed with love.
But that wasn't all; Trevor went on to present her with a blank cheque, which he urged her to fill in with whatever amount she wished.
The room erupted in excitement as guests suggested various amounts that Eve could fill in, but in the end, she settled for Sh500,000.
However, not everyone was convinced of the cheque's validity, as some fans noticed a few mistakes in the figures written.
In a heartfelt post, Eve reflected on her journey so far and acknowledged that she never imagined she would be where she is today.
She expressed her appreciation for the wisdom, good health, happiness, and success that she has experienced in her life, and prayed for more blessings in the coming years.
Eve also took the time to encourage herself, telling herself that she's done a great job so far and that the world is her stage. She expressed her pride in herself and encouraged herself to keep shining brighter.
The content creator also took the opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of her journey, expressing her love and gratitude towards them. She acknowledged that she couldn't have made it this far without their support and contribution to her success.
Eve ended her post by raising a toast to herself for surviving another year and wished herself a happy birthday.
Her post was met with overwhelming support and love from her fans and fellow content creators who took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and express their admiration for her.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke