I turned down Sh70K contract & felt proud of myself - Eddie Butita opens up

Well, as you prepare to answer my questions, Comedian Eddie Butita has narrated how he was forced to turn down a job offer worth Sh70, 000 per month, despite toiling for almost two years to get it.

According to Butita he was offered a job by a leading Kenyan radio station (name withheld), but he had to rejected it after waiting for almost two years.

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job Pulse Live Kenya

“I loved the money but sikusign hiyo contract nilimrudishia na nikamwambia asante nimeachive. Kama unaweza kubali naweza fanya kazi, that is all I needed. Ile time nilikuwa nataka kufanya kazi hukunipea opportunity, I wish you well uko na Sh70K hapa tafuta msee anaweza fanya hiyo kazi.

“It was not worth it, hata kama ni Sh70K, kuna time hata ningefanya hii job bure but sai haiwezi na nikarudisha contract. I have never felt proud of myself like that I my life, yes sina pesa ya maana ivo but nimekataa Sh70K juu ya madharau ya mtu. I felt like a winner,” narrated Eddie Butita.

The former Churchill show comedian went to explain that the person who was tasked to ensure he gets the radio job kept on frustrating him and by the time he was getting the job he was already fed-up.

"So ikielekea two years huyo jamaa ananicall ananimbai bro kuja kuna kazi yako after almost 2 years. Akanipea contract imeandikwa that I will be creating content for the breakfast cream and I will be paid Sh70K per month. With a promise that I will eventually get to do a radio show.

“Ushawahi tafuta kitu to a point that hata ukiipata it doesn’t matter anymore, and it’s just a matter of you accepting ilikuwa yako ni venye tu hawakutaka kukupea,” he added.

Butita Vs Miss Mandi

On January 22, 2021, Butita also shed light on his fallout with Miss Mandi, 9 years after she turned him down.

“I forgave her. Apology accepted. Ambieni Miss Mandi nimemsamehea.