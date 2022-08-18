Content creator Eve Mungai has revealed that she met his boyfriend Director Trevor when he was still in another relationship.
Eve Mungai recalls how she met boyfriend, Director Trevor
Eve said Trevor slowly walked out of his relationship months after they met
Speaking to Eric Omondi (Divalicious) Eve said she said she met her lover during a photoshoot in Thika and the romance between the two began in the process and that she too was in a relationship.
“We met during a photoshoot in Thika, he was a photographer. We both were in relationships which were not working so we slowly walked out of them,” Mungai said.
Mungai revealed that Trevor’s ex-girlfriend was depriving him of intimacy forcing him to slowly creep out of the relationship and the two began dating just months after meeting.
The couple have since been together for close to two years now and have not excelled in their relationship but also their careers.
The You Tube channel they run has seen an exponential growth and currently boasts of 602K followers and over 100 million views. The couple has also landed various ambassadorial deals which have seen them mint good money and have acquired an apartment and car.
During Trevor’s recent birthday, he was surprised by with a Sh157K phone from his girlfriend. Eve said he appreciated the growth they were undergoing and was grateful for the support he was offering.
“Thank you so much for always doing the most for us and being a responsible man that you are I just can’t wait to see what life has for you. I am so blessed to call you mine and on this day I wish you many more years of brilliant ideas and being inspiration to many!” Eve wrote to her boyfriend on his birthday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke