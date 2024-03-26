Mwalimu Rachel ditches NRG for Radio Africa, after 6 years

Taking to her social media accounts on March 26, 2024, the outspoken journalist shared the news with her followers, expressing gratitude for her time at NRG Radio and excitement for the next chapter in her career.

Announcing her resignation, Mwalimu Rachel expressed appreciation for the incredible journey she had at NRG Radio.

She thanked her colleagues for their support and companionship throughout the years, acknowledging the valuable experiences gained during her tenure at the station.

“Indeed it is true that I have resigned from NRG Radio. It has been an incredible journey of 6 years and I’m grateful for my time there," Mwalimu Rachel wrote.

Anticipation for the next chapter

While bidding farewell to her colleagues at NRG Radio, Mwalimu Rachel expressed eagerness for the upcoming chapter in her career.

As she embarks on this new and exciting journey, Mwalimu Rachel assured her loyal listeners and esteemed clients that her presence would return to the airwaves in due time.

"Looking forward, while I bid farewell to my colleagues at NRG Radio, I am _ eagerly anticipating the next chapter in my career. I look forward to announcing my new place of work and embarking on this exciting journey," she wrote.

With confidence and enthusiasm, she promised to continue delivering engaging content and connecting with her audience, albeit in a different capacity.

"To all my amazing listeners and esteemed clients, rest assured my bell will be back on the airwaves soon!” she wrote.

Mwalimu Rachel rejoins Homeboyz Radio

According to a post by HomeBoyz Radio Mwalimu Rachel is set to join the station following her departure from NRG.