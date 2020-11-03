Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress has disclosed that her mother took a loan of Sh400K for her school fees in Uganda and but unfortunately she ended up pregnant within the first 3 months of joining campus.

Appearing on Jessy Junction, Kate narrated that things were not easy as she had disappointed her mum who had invested so much in her education.

The former Mother-in-Law actress went on to admit that she was a stubborn daughter and she could see clearly that her mother was fed up with her.

Pregnancy

“After three months in Uganda for Campus, I was pregnant, I think Mathe alikuwa amechoka hata akawish angezaa maandazi akuneywe nayo chai (Laughing). Alikuwa amechukua loan ya Sh400K anipeleke Kampala International University, hata sijabreathe ball…enyewe nilisumbua. Nilikaa kaa huko juu that time hata sikuwa naelewa ball ni nini, I was barely 19…so after kurudi mather hakukuwa nikamuandikia kibarua hapo kirefu, nikahepa kwa kina beshte yangu but eventually nilirudi home. I broke the news to my mum in a letter… I really disappointed her but she never gave up on her,” said Kate actress.

After 2 years on staying home and taking care of her son, Ms Kamau was again enrolled to campus but she never graduated after the opportunity to act in Mother-In-law presented itself.

“… akanipeleka tena hapa KCCT, sai inaitwa Multimedia University, na sikumaliza, Hapo nilipata kazi ya Mother-In-law. Nikaona Pesa, Shule! Si nasoma ndo nipate pesa,” added Kate.

The struggles

The mother of two further stated that the arrival of her son, 14 years ago changed a lot in her life because she had to mature up and take care of him fully.

She went on to say that she totally understands ladies who always reach out to her for help.

“…I know how it feels, I cried for a whole year nonstop, I remember my Baby alikuwa anainua mkono ananipanguza machozi coz I was so angry. I used to cry everyday day for 1 year. so I understand and sai ndo na discover I had depression, postpartum, low self-esteem. I thought my life was over, so mtu ankinikujaia hiyo I understand kenye anasema. Especially if you come from a family that hamko poa and your parents are not even supportive, it can break you. My dream ni natake niomoke, nikuwe na apartment kama hii ikuwe a safeHaven for such girls who have nowhere to go when such things happen. Somewhere they can run to and raise their kids, that’s my dream na najua God ataifanya ikam through coz I know there are girls who need that…” said Catherine Kamau.

