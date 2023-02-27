ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Fabian Simiyu

Comedian Nasra Yusuff has donated food in North-Eastern Kenya after raising funds online

Nasra Yusuff
Nasra Yusuff

Comedian Nasra Yusuff has called out on the North Eastern leaders for failing to help hunger-stricken families despite raising millions recently to build a mall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Her allegations have come after she managed to raise Sh600K through her various platforms within a week.

"So North Eastern leaders can to Sh50 million plus fundraisers to build a mall but can't do the same to feed their people?

"In less than a week, I have used my platform and I have raised over Sh600K and fed the people," tweeted Nasra.

Nasra Yusuff
Nasra Yusuff Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Disagreement between food importers and the Kenyan government

She then added below the tweet that people should circulate the message until the accused leaders come to the aid of those affected in North Eastern.

Nasra has since recorded a video thanking all Kenyans who came through to support her when she first started the initiative of supporting her community.

"I'm feeling kind of emotional today and have decided to record this video while my emotions are extremely high.

Thank you so much. I'm so grateful that allies to me have come to the plight of my people for them to have water and food through my platform and I don't take it for granted. Thank you everyone for supporting the dream," said an emotional Nasra.

She concluded that there has been a big difference in the facial expressions of the people who received the donations and that she is grateful to everyone who has championed her initiative.

Nasra's act of kindness has come at a time when Kenyans are struggling to afford all three meals a day simply because there is drought in the country and there are no farming activities going on.

President William Ruto led a prayer campaign on February 14, 2023, as he called upon all Kenyans to pray for rain since the government has seeds and fertilizers in place to help boost the agricultural sector in the nation.

"Nawaomba Wakenya ambao hawataweza kufika kule Nyayo tuwe na ibada mahali popote, kanisa zote, dini zote na pande zote ili tuombee taifa letu Mungu atupatie mvua.

"(I want to urge Kenyans to pray for our nation on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, for God to give us rain as we continue to fight hunger and drought. As for those who won't make it to Nyayo National Stadium, let's have prayer sessions wherever we will be)," said Ruto.

A local media house has today aired the video clip of Nasra donating food to her community after her acts of kindness went viral.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians