Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Her allegations have come after she managed to raise Sh600K through her various platforms within a week.

"So North Eastern leaders can to Sh50 million plus fundraisers to build a mall but can't do the same to feed their people?

"In less than a week, I have used my platform and I have raised over Sh600K and fed the people," tweeted Nasra.

She then added below the tweet that people should circulate the message until the accused leaders come to the aid of those affected in North Eastern.

Nasra has since recorded a video thanking all Kenyans who came through to support her when she first started the initiative of supporting her community.

"I'm feeling kind of emotional today and have decided to record this video while my emotions are extremely high.

Thank you so much. I'm so grateful that allies to me have come to the plight of my people for them to have water and food through my platform and I don't take it for granted. Thank you everyone for supporting the dream," said an emotional Nasra.

She concluded that there has been a big difference in the facial expressions of the people who received the donations and that she is grateful to everyone who has championed her initiative.

Nasra's act of kindness has come at a time when Kenyans are struggling to afford all three meals a day simply because there is drought in the country and there are no farming activities going on.

President William Ruto led a prayer campaign on February 14, 2023, as he called upon all Kenyans to pray for rain since the government has seeds and fertilizers in place to help boost the agricultural sector in the nation.

"Nawaomba Wakenya ambao hawataweza kufika kule Nyayo tuwe na ibada mahali popote, kanisa zote, dini zote na pande zote ili tuombee taifa letu Mungu atupatie mvua.

"(I want to urge Kenyans to pray for our nation on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, for God to give us rain as we continue to fight hunger and drought. As for those who won't make it to Nyayo National Stadium, let's have prayer sessions wherever we will be)," said Ruto.