Ruto invites Kenyans to mark Valentine's Day in this way

Speaking at a church service in Nakuru County on Sunday, President Ruto addressed food security, insisting that his government has "done everything" to mitigate the effects of famine in parts of the country.

He invited Kenyans to pray for the rains, pointing out various policies enacted in his first days in office regarding seed and fertilizer prices.

"Nataka niwaombe, mmesikia kuhusu maombi ya Jumanne, tarehe kumi na nne. Nawaomba watu wote, wa dini zote, katika taifa letu la Kenya, tukiwa mahali popote na wale wataweza kukuja Nyayo Stadium ili tuweze kuombea taifa letu hasa katika shida hii ya njaa na ukame ndio Mungu atupatie mvua.

"Nawaomba Wakenya ambao hawataweza kufika kule Nyayo tuwe na ibada mahali popote, kanisa zote, dini zote na pande zote ili tuombee taifa letu Mungu atupatie mvua.

"(I want to urge Kenyans to pray for our nation on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, for God to give us rain as we continue to fight hunger and drought. As for those who won't make it to Nyayo National Stadium, let's have prayer sessions wherever we will be)," said Ruto.

President Ruto added that his government is planning on building dams and initiating water-harvesting projects, in the meantime farmers will continue to depend on the rains.

He continued to say that the food production plan can only go through if it will rain and this will only happen if the whole nation comes together to pray to the Almighty.

Social media reactions to Ruto's plea about Valentine's Day

Kenya is going through a tough time economically just like other countries in the world and people have reacted to Ruto's plea differently.

There are some who have welcomed the idea positively while there are some who have hit back at the head of state.

"Too many prayer functions. Perhaps he should spend more time with advisers and come up with strategies to improve the economy," tweeted Mike Kim.