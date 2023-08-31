Mum's strength: Nazizi shares son's hearing challenge, surgery & recovery process

Parental instincts often hold a profound truth, and for Nazizi Hirji, it was no different. She recalled noticing signs of hearing challenges in her son, Jazeel, at around 11 months of age.

The road to understanding his condition, however, was not straightforward. Nazizi described how the confusion arose due to the fact that Jaz could hear loud sounds, making it challenging to discern the extent of his hearing loss.

"They say parents always know Tanaka and I noticed at about 11 months that our precious Jaz was having challenges with his hearing. Because he could hear loud sounds, it was a bit confusing whether he could hear or not," Nazizi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazizi Hirji and jer son Jaz Pulse Live Kenya

Challenges Nazizi experienced after discovering her son's hearing challenge

Obtaining a proper hearing test posed a further challenge as the baby needed to be asleep for accurate results. Jaz's light sleep patterns complicated the process, and the family struggled to find the right information on how to facilitate the test under such circumstances.

The turning point came in February 2023 when they were able to conduct the hearing test and while the diagnosis confirmed their suspicions, it marked a new phase in their journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazizi shared that Jaz was fitted with hearing aids the following month, which helped him perceive environmental sounds.

Despite these changes, his hearing was not developed enough for speech. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when the family learned about cochlear implant surgery—a potential solution that presented its own challenges.

Nazizi and her son Jaz Pulse Live Kenya

Cochlear implant surgery holds the promise of restoring hearing, particularly if done at an early age. Jaz's upcoming third birthday posed a time-sensitive decision, coupled with the financial implications of the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazizi's son undergoes transformative surgery

Jaz underwent the transformative surgery—a decision Nazizi described as one of the hardest ones they've ever made.

"August 3rd, 2023, Jaz underwent the Cochlear Implant Surgery. The hardest decision we ever made as parents and I can't tell you what an emotional rollercoaster it's been," she pointed out.

Nazizi expressed her immense pride in her son's strength and resilience, describing him as a 'warrior' who constantly reminds her of the inherent human ability to overcome challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year