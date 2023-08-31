The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mum's strength: Nazizi shares son's hearing challenge, surgery & recovery process

Amos Robi

Nazizi revealed she noticed her son's hearing impairment when he was 11 months old

Nazizi Hirji
In a heartfelt post shared on social media, Nazizi Hirji has opened up about her son Jazeel's journey through hearing challenges, diagnosis, and the path towards recovery.

Parental instincts often hold a profound truth, and for Nazizi Hirji, it was no different. She recalled noticing signs of hearing challenges in her son, Jazeel, at around 11 months of age.

The road to understanding his condition, however, was not straightforward. Nazizi described how the confusion arose due to the fact that Jaz could hear loud sounds, making it challenging to discern the extent of his hearing loss.

"They say parents always know Tanaka and I noticed at about 11 months that our precious Jaz was having challenges with his hearing. Because he could hear loud sounds, it was a bit confusing whether he could hear or not," Nazizi said.

Nazizi Hirji and jer son Jaz
Obtaining a proper hearing test posed a further challenge as the baby needed to be asleep for accurate results. Jaz's light sleep patterns complicated the process, and the family struggled to find the right information on how to facilitate the test under such circumstances.

The turning point came in February 2023 when they were able to conduct the hearing test and while the diagnosis confirmed their suspicions, it marked a new phase in their journey.

Nazizi shared that Jaz was fitted with hearing aids the following month, which helped him perceive environmental sounds.

Despite these changes, his hearing was not developed enough for speech. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when the family learned about cochlear implant surgery—a potential solution that presented its own challenges.

Nazizi and her son Jaz
Cochlear implant surgery holds the promise of restoring hearing, particularly if done at an early age. Jaz's upcoming third birthday posed a time-sensitive decision, coupled with the financial implications of the procedure.

Jaz underwent the transformative surgery—a decision Nazizi described as one of the hardest ones they've ever made.

"August 3rd, 2023, Jaz underwent the Cochlear Implant Surgery. The hardest decision we ever made as parents and I can't tell you what an emotional rollercoaster it's been," she pointed out.

Nazizi expressed her immense pride in her son's strength and resilience, describing him as a 'warrior' who constantly reminds her of the inherent human ability to overcome challenges.

She chose to share their journey publicly, recognising that there may be countless parents facing similar trials without access to guidance and information.

Amos Robi
