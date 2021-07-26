I love him to Death- Akothee Confesses her love for Nelly Oaks, lectures critics

In a Long Instagram post, the Mother of Five, said that she loves Nelly to death and just because she has been in failed relationships, doesn’t mean that she can’t love again.

“DONT GET IT TWISTED ,LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING 💋

He is the man in my life Now . The rest are my past and left gifts that we share . The cake now Belongs to him and him Alone 💋Stop pressing your frustrated life on my wall @nellyoaks is The man in my LIFE NOW. Tukiachana nitawaambia 💋💋💋

👉I Love Him to DEATH .I believe and can feel that He LOVES ME TOO 💋

THIS GUY GUVES NE GOOSEBUMPS 🙆Having past failed relationship , doesn't mean ,I won't date 🤣🤣🤣 Let me manage your frustrations” reads the post in part.

Akothee and Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

Dumped My Big Homes

Madam Boss mentioned that she has even ditched her Mansion to move in with Nelly Oaks. She also lashed out at critics who are always quick to judge others yet they can’t even show off the people they are dating.

“I even moved into his house by the way with all my belongings and dumped my big homes 💋💪 🤣🤣. Now call police The boy is mine .

👉You that don't post your relationships ,you think it makes you holier than thou? hypocrite s. ,I know why you don't post your men / women .

Some are dating married women , some widow's, some older women that they are not proud of because they are there for financial support 🤔, because you have multi sex partners you think everyone is like you 🤔 , some have men lined up for , paying rent ,some paying Uber ,and some for brunch . As for me ,I don't need that food chain / web I date one man at a time” wrote Madam Boss.

The Award-winning singer made it clear that if they breakup, she will be free to let her fans know but at the moment she is in love and not afraid to talk about it.

“So I will post my bae 💗 here until the day he will say he doesn't want me ,then 😭😭😭😭😭

With premium tears ,I will look for anoda one 💪 👉For those complaining that he is too young ,well , He is not complaining why do you feel for him 🤔,are you carrying the weight for him 🤔

👉 I am having 2 kids for him soon . And if he dumps me or whatever the case ,he will also belong to my baby daddy list ,I will still give him the same love and respect like the rest who left 💪. a friend ,a partner and a soul mate 💪