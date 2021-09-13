Nick Ruto speaks after friend leaks video from his birthday party

Through a post on his verified Facebook page, Nick Ruto poured water on allegations that he was in a relationship with the man who gifted him the neck chain.

Many Kenyans on social media interpreted the gesture to mean the two were romantically involved after his friend stood up to fasten the chain in Nick's neck.

The video was leaked by one of the attendees of the private party.

"Build your circle and celebrate each other. If you can, gift your friends the best you can on their special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, weddings e.t.c.

"This will help you understand the value of friendship and comprehend that gifting a friend of same or opposite gender does not amount to sexual/erotic relationship," he said.

Nick Ruto also announced that he was now officially in his 30s with a statement saying "Growing strong and wise..3rd floor is sweet."