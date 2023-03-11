DJ Fatxo speaks on Jeff Mwathi's death as detectives visit his house [Video]

The musician maintained that unravelling the truth behind Mwathi’s death on February 22 is the interest of everyone and thanked his fans who he described as supportive.

DJ Fatxo who was speaking from his Kasarani apartment on Friday, March 10 exuded confidence that he shall emerge victorious after finding himself right at the center of the probe.

"I want to thank them so much. Let the support continue. Tutashinda (we shall win).

"I am glad that you are here and I know that you love me. For me, we just want to know the truth and we believe that justice will prevail. My management will give you a date when we can speak and talk more," the musician stated as captured in the video below, courtesy of Nation.

At the orders of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, detectives from the Homicide Department took over the investigations with Jeff's family seeking justice for their deceased son.

"Detectives from the Homicide department based at DCI Headquarters have this morning taken over investigations into the death of 23-year-old Jeff Mwathi from Kasarani police station.

"This follows a directive by the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr. Mohamed Amin, for the expeditious investigation into the death of the young man. The public is assured that no stone shall be left unturned in the investigation of this case," DCI tweeted.

Jeff’s controversial death

In what would turn out to be his final minutes alive, Jeff requested Sh200 from his mother for transport to meet with Dj Fatxo who had contacted him to discuss some interior design work.

"Please mum, send me some Sh200. I have talked to Dj Fatxo, and he has asked me to meet him in Ruiru, and I don't have any transport. Let me go, mum. I look smart. I will definitely take a photo with him," Mwathi said in a voice note to his mother.

According to CCTV footage being reviewed by the police, Fatxo and Mwathi went to the artist's house at around 3:00 am in the morning in the company of three other women.

The cause of Mwathi's death remains unknown with investigators keen on establishing what really happened.