Investigations into Jeff Mwathi's death intensify under CS Kindiki's orders

Fatxo is a famous Mugithi artist, and there have been different stories circulating online about how Jeff met his death until today when CS Kindiki sought the help of the homicide team to unearth all the details surrounding Jeff's demise.

"On the matter of the late Jeff Mwathi, I have spoken to the DCI Mr. Mohamed Amin this morning and instructed him to send a homicide team from the DCI headquarters to thoroughly investigate the incident and take the necessary action.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I thank the DCI for his quick action on this matter. The homicide team from the DCI headquarters is dispassionate, and this will help resolve the claims of collusion at Kasarani Police Station where the matter was reported," Kindiki stated.

The late Jeff's family has been seeking justice for their deceased son after Dj Fatxo and two other men told the police that the 23-year-old had jumped from the 10th floor of the artist's apartment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed through their official Twitter handle that the homicide sleuths have taken over Jeff Mwathi's case.

"Detectives from the Homicide department based at DCI Headquarters have this morning taken over investigations into the death of 23-year-old Jeff Mwathi from Kasarani police station.

Pulse Live Kenya

"This follows a directive by the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr. Mohamed Amin, for the expeditious investigation into the death of the young man. The public is assured that no stone shall be left unturned in the investigation of this case," DCI tweeted.

The DCI continued that those found guilty would face the full force of the law

How Mwathi met his death

Jeff Mwathi requested Sh200 from his mother for transport to meet with Dj Fatxo after the artist had contacted him to discuss some interior design work.

"Please mum, send me some Sh200. I have talked to Dj Fatxo, and he has asked me to meet him in Ruiru, and I don't have any transport. Let me go, mum. I look smart. I will definitely take a photo with him," Mwathi said in a voice note to his mother.

Later, the 23-year-old informed his mother that he was with Dj Fatxo along Kiambu Road and that the Mugithi musician wanted him to refurbish his shop and office.

According to CCTV footage being reviewed by the police, Fatxo and Mwathi went to the artist's house at around 3:00 am in the morning in the company of three other women.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dj Fatxo later left his house with the three women, leaving Mwathi in the company of two other men in his house. Seven minutes later, Mwathi fell from the apartment, but the CCTV captured the two men checking the parking area before the 23-year-old fell from Fatxo's house.

Mwathi met with Fatxo on February 21, and he died in the musician's house early in the morning on February 22.