ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Nonini in mourning

Charles Ouma

RIP!

Celebrated Kenya rapper, Nonini is in mourning following the death of his uncle.

The US- based Kenyan artist took to social media, penning a heartfelt message in which he mourned the deceased. Noting that his family is going through a challenging time.

"3 Sisters that are dear to me! Mum and her siblings! They have lost all brothers 🙏 today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. My heart is with you in this time of sorrow Mum and the entire Family #Mgenge2ru."

Nonini enjoys a close bond with his relatives and family as well as those he worked with as was evident last year when he dedicated Mashujaa Day to his manager, Aleki Boom and deceased brother, Jude.

"Aleki Boom had a freak accident and rolled; two most amazing divine intervention things happened ( No wonder I don't take for granted coincidences with numbers).

"Thank Jehovah (Jah) that Aleki walked out of that car without a scratch and we were having lunch in the afternoon thanking God for the gift of life. One day at a time, the car will be replaced quickly but life is fragile," Nonini wrote on October 20, 2022.

READ: Nonini picks fight with former producer Clemmo over Sh1M court award

He noted at the time of the crash, his deceased brother Jude Mwinduko was looking out for his manager writing:

"When he was knocked out and was upside down the first thing he saw on his lap was the picture of my brother that we used in the music video weeks back. Mindblown, you can't make this up,"

Nonini has in the past opened up on his deceased brother, reminiscing about life growing up, the fond memories and how Jude protected him.

“Man Jude was my hero. He used to carry me on his shoulders, and our mum used to go crazy. He was the original OG of California estate (in Nairobi). That was before the Genge generation came. He nicknamed me Toto and that was my nickname growing up.

“He was a reggae lover and a bodybuilder. Nobody would try anything stupid around me and my sisters. The boys in the hood would hang around him…I still have this picture of him and his boys Jamal, Siraji, Richie, Francois and Mngoso,” Nonini wrote.

Jude played a crucial role in Nonini's career and rise to the top of Kenya's entertainment industry.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
