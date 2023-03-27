Nonini relaxes stance on Sh1M demand from Brian Mutinda

Nonini had given Mutinda a tight deadline to pay the money by Monday 27, after winning the copyright lawsuit against him on Thursday, March 23.

During an interview with Homeboyz Radio, the rapper clarified that there is a legal procedure that needs to be followed and that he understands it could be hard to have the influencer process the payment that quickly.

Nonini had shared a screenshot of one of his fans reminding him that Monday had arrived, but he simply replied in a sarcastic way to show his surprise.

"It's already Monday, I need that by Monday. Okay, let's be serious. There are processes in this case. Twitter is all about banter and everything right? So don't take that seriously. I don't need my money by Monday.

"If somebody approaches me to use my music, even you for instance, I might even give you that song for free. I might not even charge you," Nonini responded to G Money's inquiry about the progress of the payment.

The rapper however added that he will address the same matter today at length via his Instagram account.

What Nonini said after winning Sh1 million copyright case

Rapper Nonini took to his social media platforms to demand compensation, stating that he wanted to be paid by Monday after winning a legal case against influencer Mutinda.

There were mixed reactions from his supporters, with some accusing him of being money-oriented while others applauded him for successfully winning the copyright case.

"I have several copyright infringement cases in court that have been running simultaneously some for several years.

"Today March 23rd 2023 will go down in history (Year of the Jordan)and is a win for the Kenyan Music Industry. #Mgenge2ru vs the people who used my song 'Wekamu' to push a product. In wise words of 50cent, I'm gonna need that by Monday," Nonini wrote.