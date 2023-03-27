ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nonini relaxes stance on Sh1M demand from Brian Mutinda

Fabian Simiyu

Social media influencer Brian Mutinda can now breathe a sigh of relief after Nonini explained his earlier demands

Rapper Nonini
Rapper Nonini

US-based Gengetone rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare, known as 'Nonini', has relaxed pressure on content creator Brian Mutinda who was ordered to pay him Sh1 million for coyright infringement.

Recommended articles

Nonini had given Mutinda a tight deadline to pay the money by Monday 27, after winning the copyright lawsuit against him on Thursday, March 23.

During an interview with Homeboyz Radio, the rapper clarified that there is a legal procedure that needs to be followed and that he understands it could be hard to have the influencer process the payment that quickly.

Nonini had shared a screenshot of one of his fans reminding him that Monday had arrived, but he simply replied in a sarcastic way to show his surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Nonini
Rapper Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

"It's already Monday, I need that by Monday. Okay, let's be serious. There are processes in this case. Twitter is all about banter and everything right? So don't take that seriously. I don't need my money by Monday.

"If somebody approaches me to use my music, even you for instance, I might even give you that song for free. I might not even charge you," Nonini responded to G Money's inquiry about the progress of the payment.

The rapper however added that he will address the same matter today at length via his Instagram account.

Influencer Brian Mutinda
Influencer Brian Mutinda Influencer Brian Mutinda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

Rapper Nonini took to his social media platforms to demand compensation, stating that he wanted to be paid by Monday after winning a legal case against influencer Mutinda.

There were mixed reactions from his supporters, with some accusing him of being money-oriented while others applauded him for successfully winning the copyright case.

"I have several copyright infringement cases in court that have been running simultaneously some for several years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Influencer Brian Mutinda (left) and rapper Nonini
Influencer Brian Mutinda (left) and rapper Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

"Today March 23rd 2023 will go down in history (Year of the Jordan)and is a win for the Kenyan Music Industry. #Mgenge2ru vs the people who used my song 'Wekamu' to push a product. In wise words of 50cent, I'm gonna need that by Monday," Nonini wrote.

The rapper urged his fellow Kenyan musicians to tighten their belts when it comes to protecting their work and to always ensure that they pursue anyone who tries to infringe on their copyrights.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Exray Taniua & video vixen girlfriend welcome first child

Exray Taniua & video vixen girlfriend welcome first child

Nonini relaxes stance on Sh1M demand from Brian Mutinda

Nonini relaxes stance on Sh1M demand from Brian Mutinda

Kate Actress crowned African female actor of the year as 4 Kenyans clinch awards

Kate Actress crowned African female actor of the year as 4 Kenyans clinch awards

Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Eric Omondi apologises to Odi Wa Murang'a over viral video

Eric Omondi apologises to Odi Wa Murang'a over viral video

Diana Marua tells off ex-boyfriends who dumped her as she gushes over Bahati

Diana Marua tells off ex-boyfriends who dumped her as she gushes over Bahati

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' celebrates another win, bags new title in Nairobi

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' celebrates another win, bags new title in Nairobi

Legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman appreciates Dandora artist

Legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman appreciates Dandora artist

Videos of Ali Kiba & Diamond speaking sheng thrill their fans [Watch]

Videos of Ali Kiba & Diamond speaking sheng thrill their fans [Watch]

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce