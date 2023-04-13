Nonini picks fight with former producer Clemmo over Sh1M court award

Clemmo said that as the person who produced the song, he should also receive some monetary compensation. However, since they never signed any agreements regarding the music they made together, Clemmo is in a difficult position to demand any Intellectual Property (IP) rights.

"Someone got paid or rather a judgement got passed and someone was favoured and got paid some money for work that I did... So that track is my track, it is my idea, and I did not get paid," Clemmo told SPM Buzz in an interview.

Nonini responded to Clemmo's comments by suggesting that he go to court if he is dissatisfied with the ruling.

"You do know every citizen has the right to appeal any court decision as per our constitution. ???? 😅 (So reading about things on mtandao utakaa fala sana).

"Also if you feel your Rights were infringed you are at all liberty to open a suit against the 2 (influencer and company) But court systems are about Facts not emotional outbursts on social media. You gotta prove your case," he noted.

Nonini also noted that he has put alot of time and resources in the case and if Clemmo wanted a share of the award then he should do the same.

"I have invested my time and resources in the suit which you can do the same. Hii mambo haitaki uzembe are we clear?" Nonini said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nonini wins case against influencer Brian Mutinda