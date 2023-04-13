The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nonini picks fight with former producer Clemmo over Sh1M court award

Amos Robi

Nonini hit back at Clemmo after he made remarks following a court ruling that awarded the rapper Sh1 million

Nonini and Clemmo
Nonini and Clemmo

US-based Kenyan rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare also known as Nonini has slammed his long time producer Clemmo after comments saying he did not receive anything from the rapper who was awarded Sh1 million copyright infringement case over the use of one of his hit songs, ‘We Kamu’.

Clemmo said that as the person who produced the song, he should also receive some monetary compensation. However, since they never signed any agreements regarding the music they made together, Clemmo is in a difficult position to demand any Intellectual Property (IP) rights.

"Someone got paid or rather a judgement got passed and someone was favoured and got paid some money for work that I did... So that track is my track, it is my idea, and I did not get paid," Clemmo told SPM Buzz in an interview.

READ: Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Nonini responded to Clemmo's comments by suggesting that he go to court if he is dissatisfied with the ruling.

"You do know every citizen has the right to appeal any court decision as per our constitution. ???? 😅 (So reading about things on mtandao utakaa fala sana).

"Also if you feel your Rights were infringed you are at all liberty to open a suit against the 2 (influencer and company) But court systems are about Facts not emotional outbursts on social media. You gotta prove your case," he noted.

Nonini also noted that he has put alot of time and resources in the case and if Clemmo wanted a share of the award then he should do the same.

"I have invested my time and resources in the suit which you can do the same. Hii mambo haitaki uzembe are we clear?" Nonini said.

Influencer Brian Mutinda (left) and rapper Nonini
Influencer Brian Mutinda (left) and rapper Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nonini relaxes stance on Sh1M demand from Brian Mutinda

Nonini won the case against social media influencer Mutinda, who used Nonini's hit song in a video advertisement without his consent, resulting in a Sh1 million general damages award and a takedown of the video from all social media platforms.

Amos Robi
Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang'o

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]