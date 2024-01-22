Dancun Khaemba finally speaks about haunting effects of his viral Freemasonry interview

NTV political reporter Duncan Khaemba recently provided a glimpse into the aftermath of his groundbreaking interview with lawyer and Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on the contentious topic of Freemasonry.
Published in October 2022, the interview delved into the secretive society, leaving a lasting impact on both the journalist and the subject.
In a series of social media posts, Khaemba shared the behind-the-scenes journey that led to this pivotal interview.
He revealed that it took two months of persistent efforts to secure Rachier’s commitment, emphasizing the challenges of reaching the busy lawyer.
The process involved unanswered calls and texts, testing Khaemba's determination. However, when Rachier finally agreed to the interview, it marked a significant breakthrough.
“I patiently waited for two months then began looking for the interviewee again, calls went unanswered, texts as well, and was on the verge of throwing in the towel when the busy lawyer picked up my call. It was on a Monday, and he again apologised and gave me a Friday mid-morning appointment.
“I quickly walked into my boss Joe Ageyo’s office, and I still remember his reaction! He asked me ‘You mean he has agreed to give a TV interview?’ I answered in affirmative, and I was given the green light to proceed," Khaemba explained.
Challenges and rules of engagement
The day of the interview arrived, and Khaemba, accompanied by a videographer, engaged in a tense Q&A session with Rachier at his office.
The lawyer, cognizant of the sensitive nature of the topic, laid down rules of engagement. Khaemba recounted how he focused intently on Rachier throughout the over 60-minute interview, determined not to veer off course.
“I told my mind not to veer off at any point and for the entire over 60 minutes, my eyes were firmly fixed on the Gor Mahia chairman. Interviewing a lawyer is a very difficult task and the subject of the day being a controversial topic complicates the matters further," he said.
Khaemba's 60 minutes interview that echoed loudly
Khaemba reflected on the timing of the interview, which occurred when he was only three months into his role at NTV. This marked his second assignment and centered on the intriguing topic of Freemasonry.
As the interview went public, Khaemba found himself thrust into the spotlight, experiencing a surge in attention.
He detailed how his local church congregants recognized him, and the aftermath unfolded with memes, trending hashtags, and an influx of messages.
Khaemba faces fallout and media scrutiny
The fallout extended beyond media circles, with Rachier expressing frustration over being featured in the papers and facing public scrutiny.
Khaemba opened up about sleepless nights and the challenges he faced, including colleagues cracking jokes and memes circulating.
“For about three days, I had sleepless nights…some colleagues would avoid giving me a handshake as they crack jokes, especially from the memes. It was a baptism by fire as I settled in… The interview I had chased for 4 years had finally been delivered but what I faced…” he shared.
