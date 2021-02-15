NTV Presenter Grace Msalame has unveiled the face of her son Isaiah for the first time, after 4 months of keeping him away from the public.
On Sunday, the Media Personality, opted to give her followers a glimpse of her all grown son, terming him as her forever Valentines.
A thankful Ms Msalame, shared adorable photos of her son and daughters plus the gifts she got for them on Valentine’s Day.
My forever Valentines
His love never fails♥️. My forever Valentines♥️& my sweet son also happens to be 4months old today🤗Glory to God for His Faithfulness & daily Mercies🙏🏾🙌🏾
Special thanks to @mesmerize_kenya for helping me surprise my special ladies🤗♥️
Guys they are the plug for your special flower arrangements with that extra touch👌🏾♥️
Happy Valentines... May love fill your hearts today & always♥️ #Love♥️ #Lukundo♥️ #MyHeart♥️ #Grateful🙏🏾” shared Grace Msalame.
The Former Kiss TV presenter gave birth on October 14, 2020.
“To beautiful new beginnings💐14th October forever etched in my heart💙 #BabyIsaiah👶🏽 #GloryToGod🙏🏾,” wrote Grace Msalame.
The birth of baby Isaiah came barely three months after going public with the pregnancy, that was a highly guarded secret.
“#2020 6months later... Now quite visible all over my face & obvious belly so hello 👶🏽 Soon to be Mum of 3💖💖💙 Blooming in @bloom_kenya 🤎 Maternity Collection anyone? Mom’s to be drop in the comments what you’d love to wear on this journey😊 #2020 #MumOf3 #YearOfIsaiah61,” she wrote.
