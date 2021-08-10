Nyashinski's 'Now You Know' producer narrates losing Sh300 million revenue

In a recent sit down with Richard Njau on Cleaning the Airwaves, Kegga said that at his peak, he was making revenues of up to Sh300 million yearly.

After arriving in the US with only a green card and three dollars to his name, the producer chased the American dream until he was able to save up and opened an Autism clinic at only 23 years old.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Autism is a behavioural disorder where a child can be either high functioning or low functioning,” the father of one said, adding that he wanted to create a clinic that offered all services that autistic children needed.

Most of his clients were from referrals, schools and insurance companies that recommended his company’s therapeutic services.

When the demand crossed over to other states, Keggah expanded his healthcare firm to seven states in two years.

At the height of his investments, Keggah also manufactured toys for autistic children, produced music and videos, owned fuel stations and sold high-end cars.

Things went south between 2016 and 2017 when his health deteriorated and fell into a diabetic coma for weeks, leaving him hospitalised for weeks on end.

Just before the slump, Keggah had just spent more than Sh1 million to finance Nyashinksi’s come-back track Now You Know.

“I was in the hospital the rest of 2016 and at the same time the business is going down, the house is going, were breaking up with the mama, it’s now hell.

"I never even got to listen to Now You Know, I never had it in a concert, I never had it being played in a club like live...all my friends would come to visit me and be like yo we are at 5 million,” he said.

After getting out of the hospital, the music producer took a break from all his engagements for two years to figure out his health.

He slowly started rebuilding his business empire with one gas station as well as the autism clinic. As of now, the clinics are back into profit-making as well as the gas stations