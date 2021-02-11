Gengetone Group Ochungulo family has finally issued a statement confirming their split, which they have termed as mutual.

In an Instagram post, the Group consisting of; Dmore, Benzema and Nelly the Goon, used the platform to expressed gratitude towards their fans, stating that it's time to take up solo careers.

"To all our Fans... We wanna say Thank you for the support you have given us the past for few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us. We have reached a point we have different goals & targets. So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward. Again, Thank you so much for the support!!! We shall meet again. God bless you all🙏🙏

@nellythegoon @dmore_mr_ochungulo @benzemadavid @kardozar” reads the Statement.

Ochungulo family with Willis Raburu.

Despite the confirmation, the group did not expound on what is going to happen to their YouTube Channel that has already been changed to “NellytheGoon”.

The Kaa Na Mama Yako hit-makers also failed to touched on why they opted to delete all their songs from YouTube.

