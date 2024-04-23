Beyond the screen: Remarkable careers of 'Becky' actors

'Becky', which premiered on July 31, 2023, took over the time slot previously held by the 'Sultana' series, which ended on July 27.

Among the notable cast members are Andrew Levi, Lucy Maina, Brenda Ngeso, Trisha Khalid, Sammy Mwangi, and Jeff Omondi, among others.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond their on-screen talents, these actors have diverse off-screen careers that may surprise viewers.

Here's a closer look at 10 'Becky' actors and their roles in the series, as well as their accomplishments outside of acting.

1. Andrew Levi

Andrew Levi, known for his portrayal of Junior in 'Becky,' has quickly risen to prominence due to his captivating performance, characterized by deep voice and accent.

However, his academic pursuits took him to China, where he explored studies in Chinese and martial arts, nurturing dreams of following in Bruce Lee's footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Andrew redirected his attention to academia and returned to the U.K. to pursue a unique blend of Law and Medicine, specialising in Medico-Legal Science.

Pulse Live Kenya

His academic journey culminated in a remarkable achievement—a first-class degree from prestigious Cambridge and Oxford.

Despite his thriving acting career, Andrew continues to maintain ties with the corporate world, skillfully balancing both professional domains.

2. Lucy Maina

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucy Maina, an accomplished Kenyan actress, has garnered recognition in the entertainment sphere for her outstanding portrayal of the lead character in 'Becky.'

Upon completing her secondary education, Lucy faced a dilemma between her passion for the arts and her interest in travel and tourism. Initially opting for a course in travel and tourism, she soon realised that her true passion lay in acting.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her journey into the acting realm commenced with participation in a church play, which sparked her interest and led her to pursue auditions.

Beyond her acting endeavors, Lucy has diversified her interests, venturing into agribusiness in 2022. Additionally, she engages in documentary research.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Trisha Khalid

Trisha Khalid, a celebrated Kenyan actress, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, has forged her unique path in the realms of entertainment and business.

In 'Becky', Trisha portrays a character bearing her name, depicting a villainous woman fiercely protective of her love for Junior (played by Andrew Levy).

Beyond her acting talent, Trisha Khalid showcases her entrepreneurial flair. She owns an online fashion venture and manages a salon,

The curvaceous lady is also a content creator and brand influencer

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Jeff Omondi

From humble beginnings at Muthaiga Primary School to pursuing Theater Arts and Film at Kenyatta University, Jeff's journey is characterised by unwavering passion and dedication to his craft.

In 'Becky', Jeff embodies the character of Jeff, a humble gentleman willing to make sacrifices for others, whether through financial aid or food.

Outside the realm of acting, Jeff is a versatile artist, poet, scriptwriter, and director.

ADVERTISEMENT

He channels his diverse talents into Mali Safi Theater Ensemble, a production company focused on live performances and community-driven initiatives addressing pertinent issues like mental health and women's rights.

Pulse Live Kenya

5. Brenda Ngeso

Renowned for her compelling portrayal of Maureen in 'Becky', Brenda's acting journey is defined by dedication, resilience, and a multitude of creative talents.

Beyond the screen, Brenda wears multiple hats. She serves as an assistant director on 'Becky' and has also lent her scripting skills to three in-house movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a background in dance, acquired during her college years, Brenda is a versatile individual aspiring to become an architect. She is also a stunt performer and a translator.

Pulse Live Kenya

6. Sammy Mwangi

Born in Nairobi's Majengo area, Sammy takes on the role of Tito in 'Becky', portraying a diligent and compassionate man striving to support his girlfriend and her child by selling 'Mtura' in the slums.

After completing his primary and secondary education, Sammy pursued a degree in Pharmacy, diverging from his father's expectations of him becoming a doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his passion for the arts surpassed his academic pursuits. Beyond the screen, Sammy is a voice artist, filmmaker, producer, and MC.

Pulse Live Kenya

7. Monica Wairimu

Portraying Martha Katana in 'Becky', Monica Wairimu Thang'a has mesmerised audiences with her exceptional acting abilities, particularly in her role as a fiercely protective mother.

Raised in Nairobi, Monica stumbled into acting nearly two decades ago, gradually building a versatile career that includes roles in various Kenyan films like 'Igiza' and collaborations with other renowned brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her success in acting, Monica is a teacher who remains grounded, dedicating her time to educating kindergarten children and pursuing training to become a psychologist.

Pulse Live Kenya

8. Amina Hussein

Known for her role as Lexy in 'Becky', Amina Hussein has established herself as a captivating presence in the entertainment industry, portraying a street-smart character with familial ties.

Beyond 'Becky', Amina's acting prowess extends to acclaimed series like 'Kina', 'Selina', and 'Crime & Justice'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, she is into commercial modeling, filmmaking, voice-over work, show hosting, and entrepreneurship, as evident from her social media presence.

Pulse Live Kenya

9. Haji Nzibo

A fresh face to many viewers, Haji Nzibo adds flavour to 'Becky' with his portrayal of Hakim, a charismatic bachelor igniting sparks with the ladies.

Outside of acting, Haji's social media activity showcases his work as a brand influencer, collaborating with various brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

10. Linda Waiganjo

Linda Waiganjo Masaba, known as Amelia in 'Becky', delivers a memorable performance as a mother seeking to mend her strained relationship with her daughter.

With a background in music, Linda pursued a degree in the field and continues to perform music alongside her acting career.