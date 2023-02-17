Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

The singer has left many talking after he sent his senior colleague, Tiwa Savage, whom he appears to be crushing on, bouquets of roses.

Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram story to show off the beautiful gift Omah Lay got her.

His gift to Tiwa Savage stirs some reactions, as he also posted a tweet saying he loves her. He wrote, "I love Tiwa Savage too."

Another reason for the reaction is that the "Soso" singer currently has a picture of Tiwa Savage as his profile picture on Twitter.

However, the cute gesture has left netizens' tongues wagging as many berated him for trying to have an affair with his senior colleague.

One Evargreat wrote, "Awww so cute! Should we expect another sextape?"

One Faboulousgloria wrote, "They are probably about to release a song together. This one na publicity stunt. Tiwa is the queen of public stunts. Y'all shouldn't take it too seriously."

Another Tgrred warns, "Na your mama bi that ooo Omah Lay!"