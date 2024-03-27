The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Otile Brown admits disappointment with reception of his new album

Lynet Okumu

Otile Brown admits he's disappointed with the performance of his latest album, offers important advise to TikTokers

Otile Brown
Otile Brown

Kenyan singer Jacob Obung'a, popularly known as Otile Brown, recently admitted that his latest album 'Grace' has not met his expectations in terms of performance since its release.

In an interview with a local media outlet on March 26, Otile Brown discussed various factors that may have contributed to the album's underwhelming reception.

Otile Brown expressed his disappointment, stating that his expectations for the album were high.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

However, he acknowledged the challenges present in the music industry today, which may have affected its success.

He noted the increased diversions in the industry, including the rise of bloggers, vloggers, and TikTok stars, compared to when he released his first album a few years ago.

"Not as I expected just to keep it real. My expectations were high but I also prepared too, coz a lot is going on in the industry right now. There are a lot of distractions. Sio kama two or three years ago when I dropped my first album. it was about the music and the artist. Right now kuna ma bloggers, vloggers, kuna TikTok starts kama wote," he said.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya
The singer admitted that he has not yet fully begun to market the album and emphasized the importance of allowing it to resonate with his audience.

He plans to focus on shooting music videos and promoting the album throughout the year. Notably, he mentioned upcoming video shoots for songs featuring collaborations with artists such as Barakah The Prince.

"Album yangu hata bado sijaanza kuimarket kabisa. I want it to sink in kwa wasee and all that. For all of this year, I'll just be shooting videos and pushing the album. On 2nd April I'll be shooting the 'Balling' video and video with Barakah The Prince," he said.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya
Otile advised TikTokers to take it easy and not raise their standards beyond their current level.

He emphasised the importance of building a strong foundation in life, stating that it provides motivation even during difficult times.

"When you are not obsessed with it, it just comers. For TikTokers take it easy and you as a TikToker have no reason to raise your standards to a point where you have not reached yet.

"You can just live your life and enjoy it. Take it easy. the most important thing katika maisha is to build the foundation of something. Once you do that it keeps you going even when sometimes you don't wanna be there," he said.

Singer Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Released in February 2024, Otile Brown's 'Grace' album holds significant personal meaning for the artist.

It serves as a tribute to his late mother, Grace, and also brings out the spiritual essence of Grace.

Featuring 15 tracks, the album includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Reekado Banks, Rayvanny, Femi One, Morgan Heritage, and Nameless, among others

Otile Brown's musical journey began with his debut album 'Best of Otile Brown' in 2017, which featured hit songs like 'Niseme Nawe' and 'DeJavu'.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Following its success, he released his sophomore album 'Just in Love' in 2020, collaborating with prominent artists from Kenya and Tanzania, including Khaligraph Jones, Juma Jux, and Kidum.

Known for his unique blend of R&B, Afrobeat, and soulful influences, Otile Brown's music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, faith, and perseverance.

His smooth and catchy style resonates deeply with African audiences, contributing to his popularity across the continent.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
