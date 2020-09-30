RnB singer Otile Brown has signed a new artiste to his record label “Just in Love Music” in the quest to expand his empire.

On Tuesday, the Dusuma hit maker unveiled singer Lexsil as his first signee, calling upon his fans to accord his artiste a warm welcome and follow him on his social media pages.

In another post, Otile showered Lexsil with praises saying he is very good at what he does, and fans should be ready for good music.

Otile Brow with his new signee Lexsil

Welcome

“Help me welcome our newly signed artist @officiallexsil under @justinlovemusic_ ....Let’s all go follow him and show him love 🔥🔥 Naomba tuka mfollow msanii Wetu Mpya @officiallexsil 🔥🔥🔥 Beast #wegotnothingbutlove Balaaaa tupu @officiallexsil 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Anajua sanaaaa .. @officiallexsil @officiallexsil @officiallexsil #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove” shared Otile Brown.

The signing of Lexsil comes barely a year after Bad Man Shivo parted ways with songstress Jovial, who had also been signed to Just in Love Music.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Why Jovial has ditched Otile Brown days after being bought a car

Otile Brown's new signee Lexsil

A Jovial Exit

Jovial was introduced in May 2019; “Nishatoka Likizo Jamaa. New Music/Video Alert. Hili ni la madanga na madanguro. Uswazi/Mjini#zichune ft @jovialmusic_the first artist signed under our label JUStinLOVE Music. Naomba Mumpokee. She’s Follow her Link In Bio. JUSTinLOVE #wegotnothingbutlove."

However, she exited the record label (Just in Love Music) in July 2019, following a misunderstanding with her then management headed by Otile.

“It’s true she is not working with Just In Love Music, there was a misunderstanding that caused her exit. Currently she is under a new management and next week she will be dropping a new project. We are branding her to be the next big thing. She has a number of projects on her name that will be dropping soon,” Jovial’s former Manager told Pulse Live in July 2019.