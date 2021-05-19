Otile Brown teams up with his former Signee Jovial in "Such Kinda Love"

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has once again linked up with his former signee Jovial for a new tune dubbed Such Kinda Love.
Announcing the new collaboration, Otile alerted his fans to get ready for the new banger, stating that it's time for “good Music”.
“Just another classic #suchkindalove x @jovial_ke Tomorrow 1pm on YouTube ...produced by @Shelly_boy . Mixed & mastered by @vickypondis_producer #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove” shared Otile Brown.
Over time, Jovial has demonstrated to have a unique chemistry with Otile, as whenever they link up on a song it’s always a hit.
On the other hand, Jovial expressed gratitude of working with Otile again; “Another classic by @otilebrown featuring me #suchkindalove dropping tomorrow on YouTube at 1pm 🔥 Produced by @shelly_boy Mixed by @vickypondis_producer”
Jovial is back to working with Otile Brown barely two years after she parted ways with his Record Label “Just in Love Music”.
Jovial was introduced in May 2019: “Nishatoka Likizo Jamaa. New Music/Video Alert. Hili ni la madanga na madanguro. Uswazi/Mjini#zichune ft @jovialmusic_the first artist signed under our label JUStinLOVE Music. Naomba Mumpokee. She’s Follow her Link In Bio. JUSTinLOVE #wegotnothingbutlove."
However, she exited the record label (Just in Love Music) in July 2019, following a misunderstanding with her then management headed by Otile. She had dropped twoo songs under the label "Zichune and Amor".
“It’s true she is not working with Just In Love Music, there was a misunderstanding that caused her exit. Currently she is under a new management and next week she will be dropping a new project. We are branding her to be the next big thing. She has a number of projects on her name that will be dropping soon,” Jovial’s former Manager told Pulse Live in July 2019.
