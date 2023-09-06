Pastor Ezekiel swerves on request to donate 'nguvu za kiume' to another man

Initially confused, Ezekiel inquired about the woman's intentions, as it appeared she was seeking male strength despite being a woman.

The lady then clarified that she was married, and it was her husband who truly needed the boost in libido.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church Pulse Live Kenya

After clarifying, she boldly asked Ezekiel to donate half of his strength so that her husband could benefit.

Ezekiel couldn't help but laugh, stating that his church had a major problem. He jokingly questioned what he would be left with if he donated what he had.

"Mtu bwanake hana nguvu za kiume anakwambia eti nipe hizo zako nimpelekee bwanangu. Ntabaki na nini?" Ezekiel inquired.

Pastor Ezekiel, however, asked the lady to reconsider the nature of her request. She reiterated that her husband felt empty and requested Ezekiel to pray for her husband's healing.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya

Another lady in the congregation chimed in, shouting that her husband faced a similar issue. Ezekiel inquired about their lifestyle.

With hesitation, Pastor Ezekiel then addressed the congregation, asking if anyone else shared the same problem.

However, no one admitted to it, leading him to conclude that there might be others who were silently facing the issue but were unwilling to raise their hands.

Pastor Ezekiel admitted that the lady's request had taken him by surprise, and he inquired whether such revelations were given unknowingly.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya

Social media reactions

Princess Zoph Camera man ungetuonyesha pst Sarah face .while this was happening.

sarinkestephen Stupidity yani makanisa ya siku hizi hapana kabisa.

everlyne Mambo ni matatu peana zako,nipelekee ,bwanangu😂

user4739127351029 😂😂😂.....ile kitu imenifurahisha ni yule mama wa kutoka kwale....amerudi na baraka kweli.

tamisha bright Hii nguvu ya kuambia pastor akate yake umetoa wapi.

Obizee Ati wanateseka yawa women na ukiwaona barabara very innocent kumbe hii ndo inawatoa kwenyu.

reginamwikali Ii nayo nimewatch tu sai live kwan nyie wezi aje 😂ata service aijaisha.

