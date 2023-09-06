The sports category has moved to a new website.


Pastor Ezekiel swerves on request to donate 'nguvu za kiume' to another man

Fabian Simiyu

Here is what Pastor Ezekiel told the lady who wanted his 'nguvu za kiume'

During his service, Pastor Ezekiel Odero of Newlife Prayer Centre and Church was taken aback when one of his congregants requested a donation of his male strength (libido).

Initially confused, Ezekiel inquired about the woman's intentions, as it appeared she was seeking male strength despite being a woman.

The lady then clarified that she was married, and it was her husband who truly needed the boost in libido.

READ: ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

After clarifying, she boldly asked Ezekiel to donate half of his strength so that her husband could benefit.

Ezekiel couldn't help but laugh, stating that his church had a major problem. He jokingly questioned what he would be left with if he donated what he had.

"Mtu bwanake hana nguvu za kiume anakwambia eti nipe hizo zako nimpelekee bwanangu. Ntabaki na nini?" Ezekiel inquired.

Pastor Ezekiel, however, asked the lady to reconsider the nature of her request. She reiterated that her husband felt empty and requested Ezekiel to pray for her husband's healing.

Another lady in the congregation chimed in, shouting that her husband faced a similar issue. Ezekiel inquired about their lifestyle.

With hesitation, Pastor Ezekiel then addressed the congregation, asking if anyone else shared the same problem.

However, no one admitted to it, leading him to conclude that there might be others who were silently facing the issue but were unwilling to raise their hands.

Pastor Ezekiel admitted that the lady's request had taken him by surprise, and he inquired whether such revelations were given unknowingly.

Princess Zoph Camera man ungetuonyesha pst Sarah face .while this was happening.

sarinkestephen Stupidity yani makanisa ya siku hizi hapana kabisa.

everlyne Mambo ni matatu peana zako,nipelekee ,bwanangu😂

user4739127351029 😂😂😂.....ile kitu imenifurahisha ni yule mama wa kutoka kwale....amerudi na baraka kweli.

tamisha bright Hii nguvu ya kuambia pastor akate yake umetoa wapi.

Obizee Ati wanateseka yawa women na ukiwaona barabara very innocent kumbe hii ndo inawatoa kwenyu.

reginamwikali Ii nayo nimewatch tu sai live kwan nyie wezi aje 😂ata service aijaisha.

user4678130813254 Wee huyu dada anataka umeme apelekee bwanake.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
