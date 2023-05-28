The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

Charles Ouma

Pastor Ezekiel's lawyers revealed that Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) visited New Life Centre and Church and took several items including handkerchiefs and holy water used to perform miracles

A collage image of holy water used for healing at miracles at New Life Church and Pastor Ezekiel Odero
A collage image of holy water used for healing at miracles at New Life Church and Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Holy water and handkerchiefs are among the items that have been seized from Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s church by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's lawyers revealed on Saturday, May 27 that police officers from ATPU went to New Life Centre and Church on Tuesday and took with them several items, including communication gadgets, holy water, handkerchiefs and computer drives.

Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari who are leading the pastor’s legal team divulged that the officers claimed that they needed to analyze them as part of ongoing investigations.

"Officers from ATPU came to church on Tuesday and took communication items, computer drives, holy water, and handkerchiefs, explaining that it was for purposes of expert analysis," Ombeta explained.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Pastor Ezekiel Odero and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the New Life Church Pastor's home in Mavueni, Kilifi county on Saturday, May 06
Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Pastor Ezekiel Odero and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the New Life Church Pastor's home in Mavueni, Kilifi county on Saturday, May 06 Pulse Live Kenya

His legal battle and trouble with the police have seen operations at his church interrupted with the preacher revealing that he lost more than Sh20M in a matter of hours on one Sunday.

Through his lawyers, the cleric explained that police forced their way into the church on May 7 and made it impossible for worshipers to congregate, with the pastor losing the millions.

READ: Meet Pastor Ezekiel's younger brother Gillack Odero

Heavy police presence was witnessed at the pastor’s church located in Mavueni with roads leading to the facility barricaded.

"It is regretted that on the Sunday of 7th May 2023 your officers forcefully entered into our client’s church while other of your officers barricaded the entrance leading to the church effectively making it impossible for worshippers and believers to congregate for their Sunday service," reads part of the letter addressed to IG Koome reads.

Sh2 million was lost in expected accommodation charges for part of the congregation that was to be accommodated at the hotel located within the premises.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested last month after investigations linked him to Paul Mackenzi who is the main suspect behind the Shakahola massacre.

Paul was arraigned in court over allegations of leading a cult in which his followers fasted to death in a bid.

Several graves were found in Shakahola forest with more than 230 bodies exhumed in a development that shocked the nation.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

