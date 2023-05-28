ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's lawyers revealed on Saturday, May 27 that police officers from ATPU went to New Life Centre and Church on Tuesday and took with them several items, including communication gadgets, holy water, handkerchiefs and computer drives.

Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari who are leading the pastor’s legal team divulged that the officers claimed that they needed to analyze them as part of ongoing investigations.

"Officers from ATPU came to church on Tuesday and took communication items, computer drives, holy water, and handkerchiefs, explaining that it was for purposes of expert analysis," Ombeta explained.

His legal battle and trouble with the police have seen operations at his church interrupted with the preacher revealing that he lost more than Sh20M in a matter of hours on one Sunday.

Through his lawyers, the cleric explained that police forced their way into the church on May 7 and made it impossible for worshipers to congregate, with the pastor losing the millions.

Heavy police presence was witnessed at the pastor’s church located in Mavueni with roads leading to the facility barricaded.

"It is regretted that on the Sunday of 7th May 2023 your officers forcefully entered into our client’s church while other of your officers barricaded the entrance leading to the church effectively making it impossible for worshippers and believers to congregate for their Sunday service," reads part of the letter addressed to IG Koome reads.

Sh2 million was lost in expected accommodation charges for part of the congregation that was to be accommodated at the hotel located within the premises.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested last month after investigations linked him to Paul Mackenzi who is the main suspect behind the Shakahola massacre.

Paul was arraigned in court over allegations of leading a cult in which his followers fasted to death in a bid.