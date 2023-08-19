The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Ezekiel's church is among the 5 churches canceled by government

Pastor Ezekiel who filled the Kasarani Stadium
Pastor Ezekiel who filled the Kasarani Stadium

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's ministry, Newlife Prayer Centre and Church, is currently entangled in a legal battle against the Registrar of Societies' decision to deregister it.

Recommended articles

According to Pastor Odero, the move to deregister his ministry is not only illegal but also a clear attempt to obstruct his religious work.

His legal team has swiftly responded by lodging an appeal to challenge the deregistration and to have it overturned.

File image of Pastor Ezekiel Odero
File image of Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ezekiel Odero battles govt to re-open his church, TV station

In an assertive move, Pastor Odero's lawyers have formally called upon the Attorney General to address this matter within a specific timeframe of 90 days from today.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Pastor Odero's ministry continues to operate, holding its ground while awaiting a resolution.

Danstan Omari, lawyer representing Pastor Odero, pointed out procedural flaws in the deregistration process.

He argued that no formal notices to close the ministry or to provide reasons for the deregistration were issued, as mandated by both legal rules and constitutional requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ezekiel Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya

In a significant move aimed at curbing the proliferation of rogue religious institutions, the Registrar of Societies has announced the cancellation of the registrations of several churches

Among the 5 churches that have been canceled include Newlife Prayer Centre, a Church linked to Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

After several concerns form Kenyans about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by unscrupulous religious entities, the Kenyan government took a proactive step by revoking the registrations of five churches.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule, " the notice read in part.

Pastor Ezekiel and his wife Sarah
Pastor Ezekiel and his wife Sarah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss

This regulatory action underscores the government's commitment to holding religious institutions accountable for their actions and ensuring public welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes in the wake of recent investigations involving Pastor Ezekiel in cases of money laundering and alleged cult activities.

In the aftermath of his arrest, Pastor Ezekiel Odero filed a lawsuit against the government, seeking compensation for the physical, financial, reputational, and emotional distress he endured during the investigation.

Helicopter of Christ Church, under the leadership of Thomas Wahome, was recently embroiled in a land grabbing controversy involving Nairobi Dam land.

Kings Outreach Church's separation from the larger umbrella of churches affiliated with Prophet David Owuor raised eyebrows, while Goodnews International Ministries, led by controversial Shakahola cult leader Pastor Paul Mackenzie, has been linked to the exhumation of over 450 bodies on its premises.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

MP speaks after surviving gunfire on Thursday night

MP speaks after surviving gunfire on Thursday night

Registrar of Societies shuts down Pastor Ezekiel's church

Registrar of Societies shuts down Pastor Ezekiel's church

World Bank lauds Tinubu’s policy reforms, urges speedy palliatives delivery

World Bank lauds Tinubu’s policy reforms, urges speedy palliatives delivery

Junior KERRA employee's Sh21 million claim turns heads

Junior KERRA employee's Sh21 million claim turns heads

Niger has more than 5,000 IDPs – Government

Niger has more than 5,000 IDPs – Government

Kama Rambo! Driver escapes from accident as eyewitnesses watch helplessly [Video]

Kama Rambo! Driver escapes from accident as eyewitnesses watch helplessly [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

A photo of Alex Wanjiru who was arrested in connection with the murder of detective David Makaya

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter]

Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

A throwback photo of MP Charity Kathambi and her husband David Chepkwony during their church wedding

I was living the dream in marriage - MP Kathambi mourns hubby of 22 years