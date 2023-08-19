Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

According to Pastor Odero, the move to deregister his ministry is not only illegal but also a clear attempt to obstruct his religious work.

His legal team has swiftly responded by lodging an appeal to challenge the deregistration and to have it overturned.

Pulse Live Kenya

In an assertive move, Pastor Odero's lawyers have formally called upon the Attorney General to address this matter within a specific timeframe of 90 days from today.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Pastor Odero's ministry continues to operate, holding its ground while awaiting a resolution.

Danstan Omari, lawyer representing Pastor Odero, pointed out procedural flaws in the deregistration process.

He argued that no formal notices to close the ministry or to provide reasons for the deregistration were issued, as mandated by both legal rules and constitutional requirements.

Pulse Live Kenya

Registrar of Societies shuts down Pastor Ezekiel's church

In a significant move aimed at curbing the proliferation of rogue religious institutions, the Registrar of Societies has announced the cancellation of the registrations of several churches

Among the 5 churches that have been canceled include Newlife Prayer Centre, a Church linked to Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

After several concerns form Kenyans about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by unscrupulous religious entities, the Kenyan government took a proactive step by revoking the registrations of five churches.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule, " the notice read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

This regulatory action underscores the government's commitment to holding religious institutions accountable for their actions and ensuring public welfare.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero arrested for money laundering

This comes in the wake of recent investigations involving Pastor Ezekiel in cases of money laundering and alleged cult activities.

In the aftermath of his arrest, Pastor Ezekiel Odero filed a lawsuit against the government, seeking compensation for the physical, financial, reputational, and emotional distress he endured during the investigation.

Helicopter of Christ Church, under the leadership of Thomas Wahome, was recently embroiled in a land grabbing controversy involving Nairobi Dam land.