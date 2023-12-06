The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ng'ang' gives real reason for stepping back from grandson's medical appeal

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Ng'ang' gives real reason for stepping back from grandson's medical appeal

Controversial televangelist Pastor Ng'ang'a has made it clear that he should not be associated with his grandson Jonathan Wise's ongoing medical appeal.

Jonathan, battling a severe case of B-ALL Leukemia, is the son of Naomi Wangari Maina, Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter, who recently reached out to the public for financial support amounting to Sh4.5 million for the treatment.

Naomi Wangari Maina, a singer and evangelist following her father's footsteps, posted a video detailing her 6-year-old son's medical journey.

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

Jonathan's health struggles began with a diagnosis of Bilateral Retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer, two weeks after his birth on January 20, 2018.

The condition advanced significantly in one eye, leading to an urgent inoculation procedure at just six weeks old.

Over the next three years, chemotherapy became a regular part of Jonathan's life, necessitating frequent visits to the operating theatre every three week

In the recent plea, Naomi sought financial aid to cover the substantial medical expenses required for her son's ongoing treatment.

However, Pastor Ng'ang'a has expressed reluctance to be linked with the current medical appeal.

When sorted by Nairobi News on December 6, Ng'ang'a revealed that he has his reservations concerning the matter.

In his words, the televangelist does not want to be linked to the particular case at the moment.

"At this moment, I prefer not to be linked to that particular case. I have my reservations regarding it."

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a surprises hawkers with Sh410K cash donation and business tips

In 2020, the family successfully organised a fundraiser in 2020, generating enough funds to facilitate Jonathan's treatment in India.

Unfortunately, the young boy has yet to fully recover. Naomi, born during Ng'ang'a's earlier years as a herdsman in Kinangop, shares a close relationship with her father since they first met in 2007.

Lynet Okumu
