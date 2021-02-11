Tanzanian top Model Flaviana Matata has raised eyebrows on the status of Coronavirus in Tanzania after she took to social media to call upon fellow Tanzanians to start wearing face masks.

In a tweet, Matata who is a renown international model, urged Tanzanians to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

“Vaeni barakoa jamani na tuwe makini”

“It is the hardest thing to witness and process our family deteriorating right in front of our eyes. It’s such a hopeless, heavy, feeling”

“Tuwaombee wote wanao pambania maisha yako hospitalini na majumbani Mwenyezi Mungu awawekee mkono wa uponyaji” reads tweets from Flaviana Matata.

Matata’s tweet come at a time, the United States of America have also raised an alarm on the increasing number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Tanzania.

In a statement, the U.S. embassy in Dar es Salaam said it was “aware of a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since January” and healthcare facilities could soon be overwhelmed.

“The practice of COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures remains limited … healthcare facilities in Tanzania can become quickly overwhelmed in a healthcare crisis” reads part of the statement.

President John Magufuli declared Tanzania, Corona free a few months ago and just the other day he called upon his people to avoid vaccines from foreign countries.

The Head of State mentioned that God Will Protect them, as they opt for traditional remedies to deal with what they have termed as flu.