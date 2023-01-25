ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

Neanderthal man, the brother of Mesopotamia - Gabiro Mtu Necessary comments on Eric Omondi's hair suit.

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in a hair suit and a camouflage leaf suit
Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in a hair suit and a camouflage leaf suit

Just months after unveiling his camouflage leaf suit, comedian Eric Omondi on Wednesday donned a hair suit and captioned it with "early man".

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The hilarious suit was accompanied with a similarly embellished briefcase as the comedian updated his Ugandan fans that he will be in the country over the coming weekend.

Commenting on how long it took to assemble the look, Director Trevor stated, "It took 2hrs😂😂" adding that the most difficult bit was covering Omondi's delicates.

According to his itinerary, Omondi will tour three venues in Northern Uganda - Lira, Gulu and Kitgum on Wednesday night, Friday and Saturday respectively.

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in a hair suit
Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in a hair suit Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in a hair suit
Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in a hair suit Pulse Live Kenya

The hair suit sparked a conversation in the comedian's comment section with Kisumu-based musician Gabiro Mtu Necessary among those who found it funny.

"Neanderthal man, the brother of Mesopotamia," the musician remarked, he added: "Ata kuku hainaga manyoya mingi hivi (even chicken don't have as many feathers)."

Omondi later shared a video of himself, having landed in Uganda in the same outfit.

In recent years, Omondi has become a proponent of showbiz, urging more Kenyan celebrities to utilize gimmicks to make the country's entertainment industry more vibrant.

READ: Real or show-off? 12 times celebrities flaunted bundles of cash on camera

Commenting on Pozze and Jovial's publicity stunt last year, Omondi stated: "This is exactly what I've been talking about! I am liking this. I don't know and I don't care whatever is going on here but this is pure showbiz and I'm loving it! My point is we know you have the talent but so do Tanzanians and Nigerians! They only beat us in showbiz and trust me that's where the money is!

"Willy Paul and Jovial whether it's a song ama mnakulana kudos," Omondi remarked.

In 2022, he was named in a list of Kenya's biggest clout-chasers for a number of his stunts, including his feminine-presenting persona Divalicious.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

Oscar snubs Viola Davis and 'The Woman King' - See full list of nominations

Oscar snubs Viola Davis and 'The Woman King' - See full list of nominations

4 proven ways to make money as an influencer: Lessons by Just Ivy Africa

4 proven ways to make money as an influencer: Lessons by Just Ivy Africa

Suzanna Owiyo pressures gov't to pay her following 8-month delay

Suzanna Owiyo pressures gov't to pay her following 8-month delay

Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

Diamond Platnumz

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]