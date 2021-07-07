Uhuru: Why I launched 5 Health facilities at Night in Nairobi

In a video, President Kenyatta explained that they opted to open the Health facilities at night in order to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols put in place by his government.

“We went at night becaue of two reasons; First, we wanted to be sure that we were observing the Covid-19 protocols and as you have seen for yourselves it would have been impossible to go and do what we did today during the day because of the number of people who could have been out there.

Second; we also discovered that Nairobi Hospitals open at 8 oclock in the morning and were closed 6pm in the evening. Meaning that those few Hospitals that were actually available within the city of Nairobi…if somebody got sick or was in need of medical attention it meant that if it was after 6pm the only facility they could access was Kenyatta National Hospital” explained President Kenyatta.

The Head of State kicked off his official duties in Kangemi where he officially launched the Gichagi-Kangemi hospital, a facility that will serve the people of Kangemi and its environs.

He was later spotted in Mukuru Kwa Rueben in Embakasi where he opened the Rueben Health Centre. Other Health facilities that were officially launched by Kenyatta on Tuesday night are; Gathende Dispensary in Dagoretti North,Tasia and Gatina Dispensary.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours the City at Night lauching Hospitals, does a surprise Interview at Rueben FM (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

During his visit to Mukuru kwa Rueben slums, Kenyatta did a surprise radio Interview at Rueben FM, a community Radio station in the area.

A video seen by Pulse Live, captures Uhuru promising the Rueben FM presenter a proper interview at State House.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s unannounced tour in Nairobi County, made him an instant trending topic on Twitter, with Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) trying hard to get their opinions heard.

“At Reuben FM 99.9 FM in Nairobi's slums, President Uhuru Kenyatta has surprised the presenters and listeners by walking there unannounced, did a random interview! They can't believe it!" wrote one tweep.

Photos from Uhuru's Night Tour

