Son of late Benga icon Princess July appeals for help with debt & burial costs

Lynet Okumu

"This is a national figure who dared to talk about HIV/AIDS when no one else would dare to talk about it: Help us not have shame" - Princess July's son appeals to the public for support after mum's death.

Son of late Princess July, Makajully Kenya
Son of late Princess July, Makajully Kenya

The son of the late iconic Benga musician, Princess Jully, has made an appeal for financial assistance to help cover the costs of his mother’s burial.

The family has been struggling after spending vast amounts of money on her medical treatment.

In a recent interview with Trendz Moto TV, the musician's son, known as Makajully Kenya, opened up about the hardships they have faced since his mother’s illness began and how they tried tirelessly to care for her before she passed away.

Son to late Princess Juy, Makajully Kenya
Son to late Princess Juy, Makajully Kenya

Makajully explained that the family’s financial situation became increasingly difficult as his mother required constant medical care, including dialysis treatments twice a week.

"Ever since mum fell ill, it has not been an easy task because I work and live in Kisumu. She was having dialysis twice a week. It has been a big blow financially to us; we are actually in debt," he shared.

The young man, clearly overwhelmed with emotion, further appealed to leaders at both local and national levels to assist the family in giving Princess Jully the honourable farewell she deserves.

It has been a blow. We are in big debt. I wish to appeal to our leaders, local and national; right from the top, for help. This is a national figure who dared to talk about HIV/AIDS when no one else would dare to talk about it. Help us not have shame; she deserves to get a befitting burial," Makajully added.

Son to late Princess Juy, Makajully Kenya
Son to late Princess Juy, Makajully Kenya

Princess Jully, one of Kenya's most celebrated Benga musicians, passed away on Saturday, October 12, after a long illness.

She breathed her last while receiving treatment at the Migori County Referral Hospital.

The late musician made a lasting impact on the Kenyan music scene, especially with her hits such as Dunia Mbaya, Atimango, and Malo-malo, which resonated with many fans across the country.

Her bold stance on issues such as HIV/AIDS awareness also made her a figure of national significance.

Benga queen Princess July
Benga queen Princess July

Beyond her own success, Princess Jully was known for nurturing the talents of other musicians.

Many of her band members have gone on to achieve their own success, thanks to the lessons, exposure, and experience they gained from working with her.

Her influence helped shape the careers of prominent musicians such as Ohangla stars Osogo Winyo and Onyango Alemo, among others.

As the family struggles to lay their beloved mother to rest, Makajully is hopeful that the public, along with leaders, will come together to help ease the financial burden.

He emphasised how much Princess Jully had done for the music industry and the country, and now her family is asking for assistance during their time of need.

