Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

Kauleni who established himself as one of the finest Swahili journalists exits the station after 13 years.

He announced his exit in a Swahili column published in Standard Media Group’s The Nairobian, on Friday, February 17.

The journalist ran the Nuru Ya Lugha program that airs every Saturday, promoting the Swahili language and giving it prominence.

He made it clear that he had not been fired by the media house when he hosted his final show on Saturday, February 18.

"It's mixed feelings. Believe it or not dear listener, after almost 13 years since 2010 I have been steering this Nuru Ya Lugha segment. It's now my time to say goodbye," said Kauleni explained.

He assured his fans that he will be back bigger and better after the break without divulging his next move.

His stint at Radio Maisha also saw him do Swahili sports, commenting with eloquence that earned him the praise of his audience.

He crossed over to Radio Maisha in 2010 from the rival Radio Citizen, owned by Royal Media Services.

He is the latest to quit in a growing list of journalists as players in the media industry continue to restructure and align operations with the prevailing business environment.

Ali joins a host of Standard Media Group journalists who called it quits with the media house.