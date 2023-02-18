ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

Charles Ouma

The celebrated presenter hosted his last show on Saturday, February 18 and made it clear that he had not been fired, ending his 13-year stint at the Standard Media Group's Radio Maisha

Hassan Ali Kauleni (seated) posing with Nuru Ya Lugha panelists.
Hassan Ali Kauleni (seated) posing with Nuru Ya Lugha panelists.

Popular Radio Maisha presenter, Hassan Ali Kauleni has announced his exit from the Standard Media Group-owned station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kauleni who established himself as one of the finest Swahili journalists exits the station after 13 years.

He announced his exit in a Swahili column published in Standard Media Group’s The Nairobian, on Friday, February 17.

The journalist ran the Nuru Ya Lugha program that airs every Saturday, promoting the Swahili language and giving it prominence.

He made it clear that he had not been fired by the media house when he hosted his final show on Saturday, February 18.

"It's mixed feelings. Believe it or not dear listener, after almost 13 years since 2010 I have been steering this Nuru Ya Lugha segment. It's now my time to say goodbye," said Kauleni explained.

Hassan Ali Kauleni
Hassan Ali Kauleni Pulse Live Kenya

He assured his fans that he will be back bigger and better after the break without divulging his next move.

READ: Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

His stint at Radio Maisha also saw him do Swahili sports, commenting with eloquence that earned him the praise of his audience.

He crossed over to Radio Maisha in 2010 from the rival Radio Citizen, owned by Royal Media Services.

He is the latest to quit in a growing list of journalists as players in the media industry continue to restructure and align operations with the prevailing business environment.

Ali joins a host of Standard Media Group journalists who called it quits with the media house.

Others who exited Radio Maisha in the recent past are Linda Oriaso and Beatrice Maganga.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

You misunderstood me - Moya David sheds light on patenting dance moves

You misunderstood me - Moya David sheds light on patenting dance moves

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura

Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]