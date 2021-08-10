The song sees three of the best artists of this generation combine dope rhymes, a catchy hook over a hypnotic beat, and is a definite vibe.

The song was produced by Metro Amesuka Doba and Piapod Jammie, and the video was shot by Director Q.

Rapper Maandy teams up with Breeder LW & Ndovu Kuu for Sirudi Home Remix Pulse Live Kenya

Announcing the release of the new tune, Maandy wrote; “Kama bado huja experience hii greatnessssss, una hata!! Head on over to YouTube and watch #sirudihome remix 🔥🔥ft @breeder_lw and @ndovu_kuu

“Issa takeover 🔥🔥🔥😍😍❤️ Sherehe nilipenda simcard ikiwa Yu 😝💦

Whats your favorite line from the remix???”.

Drumming support for the new banger, Kripah aka Ndovu Kuu wrote; “Aki haturudi Nyumbani...Nlikuwa Featured Kwa Hii Jam Wavy Sana..🔥🇰🇪🐘😁 by @maandygram × @breeder_lw .. Sirudi Home Out Now On YouTube...”

Maandy who is slowly rubber stamping her name in the Kenyan Music Indutry hails from Dagoretti South in Nairobi. Breaking into the scene in 2016 through Chuo Records, Maandy has gone on to release fan favourite such as Pon It, Shash na Lipgloss, and Sirudi Home.

Her sharp lyricism and bad girl attitude has set Maandy apart and her first album Kabaya remained the number one album on BoomPlay Music for a month.