ADVERTISEMENT
Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Lynet Okumu

In a gesture of remembrance, veteran rapper Nazizi Harji held a memorial service for her late son, Jazeel Adam, marking 40 days since his untimely passing.

In a gesture of remembrance, veteran rapper Nazizi Harji held a memorial service for her late son, Jazeel Adam, marking 40 days since his untimely passing in December 2023.

The solemn occasion, held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, provided Nazizi and her loved ones with an opportunity to reflect on the cherished memories they shared with Jazeel during his life.

Nazizi, accompanied by family and friends, visited Jazeel's gravesite to offer prayers and lay flowers in his memory. It was a moment of reflection and solidarity as they paid tribute to his life and legacy.

She took to social media to share fond memories of her son, encapsulating the joyous moments they had together.

The rapper shared a video clip showcasing Jazeel's stint as a model for a local clothing brand, honouring his vibrant spirit and the love they shared.

"40 days since you left Mama @jazeeladam, " Nazizi wrote.

Amid her profound loss, Nazizi expressed gratitude to those who stood by her and her family during this trying time.

She extended her appreciation to the individuals who offered condolences and support, acknowledging their kindness and compassion.

"To everyone who has stood with my family and me during this painful, heartbreaking time, I appreciate you, may God bless you and protect those who you love wish I could thank each one of you individually," Nazizi wrote.

Nazizi singled out individuals who went above and beyond to offer solace and hope during her darkest moments. She expressed her gratitude to Wyre, Tallia Oyando, and others for their unwavering support and kindness.

"To those who have brought some hope of light in this very dark and difficult time, I appreciate each of you, special thanks to @tiff_wroe91 @talliaoyando @wyredalovechild @hanyfah22 for going that extra mile, your special," she wrote.

The Harji family was devastated by Jazeel's tragic passing on December 25, 2023, during a family trip to Tanzania.

In a press statement issued on December 26, 2023, Nazizi's family confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that Jazeel had been involved in a fatal accident at their hotel.

In their statement, the family appealed for compassion and understanding from the public as they navigated through their grief. They emphasized the importance of privacy and requested space to commence the healing process.

