Nazizi introduces son to the world for the first time after 10 months (Video)

An excited Nazizi shared the news via her Instagram, stating that she is happy to introduce the newest member of her family.

Jazeel Adam –is Nazizi’s son with runway and commercial model Boy Caro or Anaka Adams.

"Thankfull to the most high Jah for the Newest member of the family my 2nd son @jazeeladam I can't tell you what a journey its been and how happy @tafari_firoz is to be a big brother . 10 months old now and loving life .

Thank u JAH for blessing @therealtanaka and I . #rootsfamily” shared Nazizi.

Naazi is now a mother of two as she has another son called Tafari Firoz.

Following the revelations celebrities and fans flocked Nazizi’s pages with congratulatory messages.

sheilamwanyigha “So very happy for you! Sending you lots of love and joy! ❤️❤️❤️”

Rapper Nazizi introduces her son the public for the first time after 10 months

It hasn’t been a smooth one but Allah has done it and we give him thanks 🙏🏽”

