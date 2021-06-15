Ready for Safari Rally - Jalang'o shows off revamped convertible Mercedes Benz

On his Instagram page, Jalang’o announced that he would be using the sleek benzo to travel to Naivasha to watch the rally. He had taken his car to a Mercedes expert for servicing ahead of the event.

“Getting ready for Safari Rally. Naivasha you won’t be able to handle me,” he shared on IG.

The Kenyan leg of the WRC Safari Rally will take place from June 24 to June 27 and President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to flag off the participants at KICC, Nairobi.

Car specs

The car is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that's familiar from other Mercedes models.

It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmh in less than 7 seconds which is faster than many cars in Kenya.

The stylish two-door vehicle is perfect for weekend getaways or road trips because it allows the driver and passenger to enjoy the trip with the wind blowing through their hair.

Jalango’s SLK’s car history.

During a past interview, he revealed that his wife Amina Chao bought him the convertible Mercedes Benz.

“This is a Mercedes Benz SLK 200 class and top speed at 260km/hr, it's a two-seater car. My wife bought it for me during last year's birthday (2019)," he said pointing to the Sh5 million car.

However, the vehicle experienced its fair share of the challenges of Nairobi’s unforgiving lifestyle.

Later that year, he crashed the car into a police vehicle along Ngong Road, ripping off its front bumper and extensively damaging its headlights.

Boda boda incident

In 2020 he revealed that the car was vandalized by boda boda operators after being involved in an accident.

“You see, I don’t drive my benzo (Mercedes Benz) anymore. My brother was driving when he got involved in an accident with a rider. He was surrounded by a mob and they completely destroyed my car,” he told his co-host Kamene Goro.

Rare parts

That same year, Jalang’o lost a bezel between the driver's window and the windshield, sending him on a futile hunt across the country before he got help from a local Mercedes expert.