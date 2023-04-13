The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rue Baby slams shutter-happy guests who attended Akothee's wedding [Screenshot]

Denis Mwangi

Akothee's Daughter Rue Baby calls out wedding guests for turning mother's big day into social media circus

Rue Baby attending Akothee's wedding at Windsor Hotel on April 10, 2023
Rue Baby attending Akothee's wedding at Windsor Hotel on April 10, 2023

The Kenyan entertainment industry is buzzing with the news of Akothee's grand wedding, which has been the talk of the town since it took place over the weekend at the luxurious Windsor Hotel.

The flamboyant singer and her newly wedded husband, Denis “Omosh” Schweizer, have been basking in the joy of their new marriage, but it seems not everyone was pleased with the guests in attendance.

Akothee's daughter, Rue Baby, took to social media to express her disappointment with some of the guests who attended the ceremony.

Rue Baby attending Akothee's wedding at Windsor Hotel on April 10, 2023
Rue Baby attending Akothee's wedding at Windsor Hotel on April 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
In an Instagram story, she criticized them for using the occasion as a photo opportunity or to create content for their social media pages.

The wedding was attended by hundreds of people, including celebrities, influencers, content creators, and leaders.

Many of them took to social media to share pictures and videos from the event, expressing their joy and excitement for the newlyweds.

However, Rue Baby felt that some of them were more interested in showcasing themselves than celebrating her mother's big day.

A screenshot of Rue Baby's IG post where she criticised certain of guests who attended Akothee's wedding
A screenshot of Rue Baby's IG post where she criticised certain of guests who attended Akothee's wedding A screenshot of Rue Baby's IG post where she criticised certain of guests who attended Akothee's wedding Pulse Live Kenya

"Let me just say this before I continue posting...so funny to attend someone's event and post pictures of yourself and tag the bride on the caption without the bride or groom pictures ...eh you people can be very funny. Anywho let's go on," she said.

In a post on Wednesday evening, Akothee said that she was still in disbelief over the wedding and that she was officially Mrs Denis Schweizer.

I am still pinching myself if it's true that I just married my best friend,” she said.

In an earlier post, she christened herself Frau Schweizer, which translates to Mrs. Swiss.

Akothee is known for her extravagant lifestyle, and her wedding was no exception.

Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023
Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023
Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023
Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
From the luxurious venue to the stunning wedding gown, everything was top-notch.

The wedding was also attended by high-profile guests, including politicians, businesspeople, and celebrities from across Kenya.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the couple, but for now, they are the talk of the town.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
