Rue Baby slams shutter-happy guests who attended Akothee's wedding [Screenshot]

The flamboyant singer and her newly wedded husband, Denis “Omosh” Schweizer, have been basking in the joy of their new marriage, but it seems not everyone was pleased with the guests in attendance.

Akothee's daughter, Rue Baby, took to social media to express her disappointment with some of the guests who attended the ceremony.

In an Instagram story, she criticized them for using the occasion as a photo opportunity or to create content for their social media pages.

The wedding was attended by hundreds of people, including celebrities, influencers, content creators, and leaders.

Many of them took to social media to share pictures and videos from the event, expressing their joy and excitement for the newlyweds.

However, Rue Baby felt that some of them were more interested in showcasing themselves than celebrating her mother's big day.

"Let me just say this before I continue posting...so funny to attend someone's event and post pictures of yourself and tag the bride on the caption without the bride or groom pictures ...eh you people can be very funny. Anywho let's go on," she said.

Akothee is still in disbelief after marrying Denis “Omosh” Schweizer,

In a post on Wednesday evening, Akothee said that she was still in disbelief over the wedding and that she was officially Mrs Denis Schweizer.

“I am still pinching myself if it's true that I just married my best friend,” she said.

In an earlier post, she christened herself Frau Schweizer, which translates to Mrs. Swiss.

Akothee is known for her extravagant lifestyle, and her wedding was no exception.

From the luxurious venue to the stunning wedding gown, everything was top-notch.

The wedding was also attended by high-profile guests, including politicians, businesspeople, and celebrities from across Kenya.