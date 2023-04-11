The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

The YouTuber has since asked for forgiveness from her fans, stating that she received her invitation to the occasion very late adding that such a thing would never happen again.

"Poleni wadau next time hope sitapata invitation card kwa gate. Sitawaangusha! In the meantime fikeni YouTube watch videos of the wedding.

"[Sorry guys hope I won't find the invitation card at the gate next time. I won't fail you but you can reach out to my YouTube channel to watch the wedding clips]" Eve wrote.

Eve was dressed in a purple dress with a Breton hat and many people didn't know how she was dressed until blogger Edgar Obare leaked her photos putting her on the spot.

Eve who loves sharing photos of her day-to-day activities has only shared a snippet of her reception table on her Instagram page.

Social media reactions

missmeldah Nikaa ukikua na plan zako unaderess aje na unajua dress code.

shazzy_min_jay Ulikuwa unafanya nini kwa gate eve wacha wewe … that dress was screaming ratchet vibes.

kimberly.vall Heri yeye mimi ningevaa shati ya drew na airforce za white.

neomyneyum Watu wamevaa descent wewe na handkchief na sijui kitu gani hiyo kwa kichwa,tofautisha place Kuna watu wa heshima na place unaenda kutafta content bana,huoni ata Azziad Leo amebehave na wengineo.

officialfridahnkatha_ke With or within an invitation that's not a wedding outfit. Who does that?

castybeibz Trevor you can't be serious unakubali bibi yako atoke kwa nyumba akikaa mchongo.

truth_teller_ke_ You have to know who to invite at your wedding. Akothee knew, it's not a coincidence she did not invite some people. I mean mi uwezi kuja kama unakaa vile unataka!