The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

Fabian Simiyu

YouTuber Eve Mungai has been criticized for not dressing appropriately for Akothee's wedding

Director Trevor and Eve Mungai
Director Trevor and Eve Mungai

YouTuber Eve Mungai has come under fire for failing to meet the dress code at singer Akothee's wedding, which took place on Monday, April 10 at Windsor Golf Hotel.

The YouTuber has since asked for forgiveness from her fans, stating that she received her invitation to the occasion very late adding that such a thing would never happen again.

"Poleni wadau next time hope sitapata invitation card kwa gate. Sitawaangusha! In the meantime fikeni YouTube watch videos of the wedding.

Milly WaJesus [left] and Eve Mungai
Milly WaJesus [left] and Eve Mungai
"[Sorry guys hope I won't find the invitation card at the gate next time. I won't fail you but you can reach out to my YouTube channel to watch the wedding clips]" Eve wrote.

Eve was dressed in a purple dress with a Breton hat and many people didn't know how she was dressed until blogger Edgar Obare leaked her photos putting her on the spot.

Eve who loves sharing photos of her day-to-day activities has only shared a snippet of her reception table on her Instagram page.

missmeldah Nikaa ukikua na plan zako unaderess aje na unajua dress code.

shazzy_min_jay Ulikuwa unafanya nini kwa gate eve wacha wewe … that dress was screaming ratchet vibes.

Director Trevor and Eve Mungai at Akothee's wedding
Director Trevor and Eve Mungai at Akothee's wedding

kimberly.vall Heri yeye mimi ningevaa shati ya drew na airforce za white.

neomyneyum Watu wamevaa descent wewe na handkchief na sijui kitu gani hiyo kwa kichwa,tofautisha place Kuna watu wa heshima na place unaenda kutafta content bana,huoni ata Azziad Leo amebehave na wengineo.

officialfridahnkatha_ke With or within an invitation that's not a wedding outfit. Who does that?

castybeibz Trevor you can't be serious unakubali bibi yako atoke kwa nyumba akikaa mchongo.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai

truth_teller_ke_ You have to know who to invite at your wedding. Akothee knew, it's not a coincidence she did not invite some people. I mean mi uwezi kuja kama unakaa vile unataka!

vikashaljoy Uyu aliamua kuvaa handkerchief kwa international wedding now nimeelewa the saying that says "money can't buy class"

Fabian Simiyu
