Gospel singer and church Minister Ruth Matete has said that she has come to the realization that she has many people supporting her, compared to those who wish her bad.

These people include friends and strangers, who have stood by her through the tough times she has been through, and they have ensured that together with her unborn child, they have never lacked any basic need.

In a long post shared by the mother to be, Ms Matete appreciated the people who have played key roles in her life, since the death of her husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye, as she called on her followers to learn to trust God.

My unborn child & I have not gone a day without food or shelter – Ruth Matete

She mentioned that for her case, she expected God to help her through specific people, but she did not know that God had other plans, and in the end, she received more help than she needed.

Ruth Matete further noted that not receiving help from people she expected to come through for her, got her angry, and frustrated.

Here’s her post;

“Truth is, when I look back, I realize that I had and still have more people who are for me than those who are against me. People, both those I know and strangers have stood with me. My unborn child and I have not gone a day without food or shelter. It's just that the enemy will always want us to focus on the bad by magnifying it. But in real sense, the good always outweighs the bad.

I had this woman of God who really stood with me. I'll be honest, I didn't expect it. But wueh! She was there. I loved how she would blatantly tell me the truth sometimes. I would call her anytime and she would answer. Pray with me… some days she would just listen while I lamented. Listen, sometimes when one is hurting, you don't need to say anything. Just listen…that's all they could be needing at that time. @pstmercymacharia of Harvest Family Church, God bless you for me.

My unborn child & I have not gone a day without food or shelter – Ruth Matete

Anyway, am here to tell you to learn to trust in God fully. It is human nature to run to our friends and expect them to help us in times of need. But I have learned that it is safer and better to trust in God. The fact is you need help. The problem is you already have figured out a way you want God to help you. Like for instance, I expected God to come through for me through some specific people. But God had other plans. In the end I got more help than I even needed…but because I was fixated on who should help me, I ended up being angry, bitter and frustrated when they didn't…yet, I received help in the end.

I don't know who this post is meant for, but I thought to share this from my heart. Let's learn to fully depend on God. You will be amazed at how God will come through for you. Giving you even more than what you asked for.

I have decided to take my rantings and venting to God in prayer. I will use my social media platform to lift, and encourage. I pray that you do the same.”