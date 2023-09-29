‘Manifest is a better rapper than Sarkodie’ – Samini

Samini clarified his preference by stating that he believes M.anifest is a better rapper with deeper and more meaningful lyrics.

“I think he’s a better rapper and he has better lyrics, he has deeper lyrics. No disrespect to Sarkodie, but those two rappers, Manifest is in a different league.”

He made it clear that his choice between the two rappers had nothing to do with his ongoing dispute with Sarkodie, which has recently garnered media attention.

It's worth noting that Sarkodie and M.anifest engaged in a rap battle a few years ago to determine who was the best rapper in Ghana.

It all began when Sarkodie released his track "Bossy," in which he declared himself the greatest rapper. M.anifest disagreed and responded with his song "god MC," which contained lyrics that questioned Sarkodie's claim.

Sarkodie responded with another song, "Kanta," which challenged M.anifest's rap supremacy as well as his fashion sense.