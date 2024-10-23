Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut [Details]

Award-winning musician and actress Sanaipei Tande has been named one of the judges in the celebrated Tanzanian talent competition, Bongo Star Search (BSS), as it makes its Kenyan debut later this year.

The competition, which has been running for 15 years in Tanzania, will hold auditions in Nairobi, marking a significant expansion into the Kenyan entertainment scene.

A new chapter for Bongo Star Search

The Kenyan edition of BSS will take place at the National Theatre on 30th November and 1st December, with the aim of selecting five outstanding contestants to compete in the regional finals.

Tande will join the panel of judges, which includes Madam Rita, Master J, Salama Jabir, and renowned music producer S2KZY, to identify Kenya’s best talent.

“The show aims to provide a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their skills and achieve their dreams,” remarked Rita Paulsen, CEO of Benchmark 360 Limited, the company behind the BSS reality show, during a press briefing in Nairobi.

Pulse Live Kenya

Expanding across East Africa

Having already made a name for itself in Tanzania, BSS has extended its reach into Kenya as part of a broader vision to include talent from across East Africa.

Rita highlighted the competition’s success in shaping the careers of many aspiring artists.

"Previous contestants have gone on to achieve remarkable success in the music and entertainment industry, making this competition a vital part of Tanzania’s entertainment landscape. Now we want to be part of East Africa’s history," said Rita.

In its Kenyan debut, five finalists from Kenya will join counterparts from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi for the regional finals in Dar es Salaam.

These contestants will compete in a gruelling selection process that will see the initial pool of 50 contestants whittled down to the best three.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fans and judges shape the outcome

The overall winner will walk away with a grand prize of at least USD 10,000. Contestants will be allowed to perform across various music genres, with fans playing a significant role in determining the outcome.

"Fans will contribute 40 percent of the votes through text messages," Paulsen explained, while the judges, including Sanaipei Tande, will play a crucial role in making the final decisions.

