The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut [Details]

Amos Robi

The contestants will compete in a gruelling selection process that will see the initial pool of 50 contestants whittled down to the best three with the regional winner taking home atleast USD 10,000 [Sh1,293,827]

Singer and actress Sanaipei Tande
Singer and actress Sanaipei Tande
  • Sanaipei Tande has been named one of the judges for the Kenyan edition
  • The competition aims to provide a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their skills and achieve their dreams
  • Five finalists from Kenya will join counterparts from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi for the regional finals in Dar es Salaam

Award-winning musician and actress Sanaipei Tande has been named one of the judges in the celebrated Tanzanian talent competition, Bongo Star Search (BSS), as it makes its Kenyan debut later this year.

The competition, which has been running for 15 years in Tanzania, will hold auditions in Nairobi, marking a significant expansion into the Kenyan entertainment scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyan edition of BSS will take place at the National Theatre on 30th November and 1st December, with the aim of selecting five outstanding contestants to compete in the regional finals.

Tande will join the panel of judges, which includes Madam Rita, Master J, Salama Jabir, and renowned music producer S2KZY, to identify Kenya’s best talent.

“The show aims to provide a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their skills and achieve their dreams,” remarked Rita Paulsen, CEO of Benchmark 360 Limited, the company behind the BSS reality show, during a press briefing in Nairobi.

Rita Paulsen at a press briefing in Nairobi
Rita Paulsen at a press briefing in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sanaipei Tande returns to screens in new drama film '2 Asunder' [Trailer]

ADVERTISEMENT

Having already made a name for itself in Tanzania, BSS has extended its reach into Kenya as part of a broader vision to include talent from across East Africa.

Rita highlighted the competition’s success in shaping the careers of many aspiring artists.

"Previous contestants have gone on to achieve remarkable success in the music and entertainment industry, making this competition a vital part of Tanzania’s entertainment landscape. Now we want to be part of East Africa’s history," said Rita.

In its Kenyan debut, five finalists from Kenya will join counterparts from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi for the regional finals in Dar es Salaam.

ADVERTISEMENT

These contestants will compete in a gruelling selection process that will see the initial pool of 50 contestants whittled down to the best three.

Actress Sanaipei Tande
Actress Sanaipei Tande Pulse Live Kenya

The overall winner will walk away with a grand prize of at least USD 10,000. Contestants will be allowed to perform across various music genres, with fans playing a significant role in determining the outcome.

"Fans will contribute 40 percent of the votes through text messages," Paulsen explained, while the judges, including Sanaipei Tande, will play a crucial role in making the final decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion of BSS into Kenya promises to be an exciting opportunity for budding artists, offering them a platform to shine on the regional stage.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut [Details]

Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut [Details]

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes at Subukia Shrine

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes at Subukia Shrine

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Moya David treats lover Branz Julie Ndunge to exquisite birthday celebration

Moya David treats lover Branz Julie Ndunge to exquisite birthday celebration

Sandra Dacha discloses what killed Akuku Danger's father

Sandra Dacha discloses what killed Akuku Danger's father

Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna

Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna looks back on 30 years of love with late Allan Kiuna

Comedian YY poses for a photo

I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover