Sanaipei Tande returns to screens in new drama film '2 Asunder' [Trailer]

This 85 minutes-long film, is a thrilling fictional drama that dives into the complexities of family, tradition, and marriage within Kenya's wealthiest elite.

A stellar cast and creative team

Produced by SensePLAY, the team behind '40 Sticks', '2 Asunder' boasts a star-studded cast featuring renowned Kenyan actors.

Stephanie Ciku Muchiri plays the role of a bride eager to start her new life.

She is joined by Bruce Makau as the groom, Kevin 'K1' Maina as the treacherous best man, and Sanaipei Tande as an overbearing matriarch.

Together, they navigate deep family secrets that threaten to tear them apart.

Pulse Live Kenya

A unique storyline rooted in Kenyan culture

Set within the top one per cent of Kenya's elite, '2 Asunder' delves into the effects of traditional beliefs and practices on family dynamics and marriage.

The story centres around Jafari, a groom who, after his wedding, discovers a shocking family secret that could either link the past with the future or destroy everything he holds dear.

The film is written in both English and Kiloka, a fictional Bantu-influenced language created specifically for the story.

According to director Tony Mwaura, this blend of languages adds a unique flavour to the film.

"2 Asunder is a phenomenal story, and I really hope the audiences will appreciate the way we told this story," Mwaura says.

Behind the scenes: Kenya's finest talent

Directed by Tony Mwaura and Fakii Liwali, '2 Asunder' is Mwaura’s debut feature film. He expressed excitement about working with the talented Kenyan cast and crew, stating: "The whole process was nerve-wracking and very exciting at the same time."

2 Asunder poster Pulse Live Kenya

Shot over 10 days in Nairobi and Kiambu counties, the production featured four principal locations, including Marula Manor and Sovereign Suites.

The film also includes a stellar team behind the camera, with Jim Bishop as Director of Photography, music producer Eric Musyoka on the audio mix, and cameo appearances from well-known personalities such as Makena Kahuha and DJ Dii.

The soundtrack features music by Nyashinski, Bensoul, and Alex 'Big Soul' Mugenda.

Global premiere and trailer release

With a rating of 18+ by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), the film’s main trailer is set for release on October 15, 2024.

Audiences can expect promotional material and screening details through SensePLAY Kenya’s social media channels leading up to the premiere.