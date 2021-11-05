RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sauti Sol's Bien signs Sh50 million deal [Video]

The Sh50 million deal will last 3 years and comes just after Sauti Sol members launched their solo careers.

Sol Generation has announced the signing of Bien Aime Baraza in a Sh50 million deal during a press conference held on November 5, 2021.

The announcement coincided with the release of Bien’s new EP dubbed Bald Men Love Better, featuring the legendary pianist Aaron Rimbui.

The musician’s deal will last three years and comes just after Sauti Sol members launched their solo careers.

Sauti Sol as a group remains signed to Universal Music but Bien joined the Sol Generation roster as a solo artist.

He joins Bensoul and Nviiri The Storyteller who have been making waves in the music industry with songs like, Nairobi and Niko Sawa.

“As a business, we have grown in the last two years. We were a record label but we are no longer a record label but a creative arts company.

“We are taking a Kenyan product and exporting it for global markets. We have two amazing artists, Bensoul and Nviiri and during the Covid-19 period, we took time and re-engineered how we do our business,” Sol Generation General Manager William Nanjero said.

Speaking about the launch of their solo careers, Bien said that Polycarp, who for a long time was behind the scenes of Sauti Sol production, was also working on a solo EP.

“We are all in each other's art, and we are learning each other, to be individuals and supporting one another while at the same time we are giving you guys the best revolution of art I think Kenya has ever seen.

"This is a company that’s just growing and I'm happy that you guys are able to see Polycarp in his individuality. Polycarp is an amazing singer, he’s an amazing songwriter and an amazing song producer,” Bien stated.

