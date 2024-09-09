The sports category has moved to a new website.

Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' award

Lynet Okumu

Silva Kido's dedication pays off with 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' award

Digital creator Silva Kido
Digital creator Silva Kido

The Annual ETA Awards Kenya recently hosted their fourth edition on 7th September at Semara Hotels in Machakos.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including elected leaders, business people, creatives, media professionals, and the general public, to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in the creative industry.

The ETA Awards aim to highlight and reward the efforts of individuals and organisations making significant contributions to the creative space in Kenya.

The ETA Awards ceremony on September 7, 2024
The ETA Awards ceremony on September 7, 2024 The ETA Awards ceremony on September 7, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
Among the notable winners was digital creator and Base Radio presenter Yussuf Hussein, popularly known as Silva Kido.

The 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards nominee was honoured with the 'Most Hardworking Media Personality of the Year' award.

This accolade recognised his relentless effort and passion for his craft, which has made him a favourite among listeners and followers alike.

Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' at ETA awards Kenya
Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' at ETA awards Kenya Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' at ETA awards Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
Expressing his gratitude, Silva Kido took to his social media to thank those who have supported him along the way.

His message highlighted the collective effort behind his success and the importance of community and support in his journey.

He wrote, "Alhamdulilah! I’d want to thank the ETA awards, my fantastic fans, the SPM Buzz family, subscribers, and Baze Radio listeners for their love, and media outlets for their votes and support. I couldn’t have done it without all of you! I cannot express how appreciative I am for this."

Another celebrated winner was Phoina Tosha, who scooped the award for 'Best Beauty Training College of the Year'.

"My team and I were delighted and honored by your support for voting us as the Best Beauty Training institution. I really means a lot for this recognition as we continue training and mentoring our young people. My sincere gratitude to all for the tremendous support," she wrote on her Instagram.

The ETA Awards continue to be a significant event on the Kenyan creative calendar, offering recognition and inspiration for upcoming talents.

The ETA Awards ceremony on September 7, 2024
The ETA Awards ceremony on September 7, 2024 The ETA Awards ceremony on September 7, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Edward W. Ndari, the CEO, emphasised the role of teamwork and dedication in achieving success. He noted that the collective efforts of the team and the support from various stakeholders were instrumental in reaching their goals.

He also expressed his gratitude to the media for their significant role in amplifying their vision and ensuring that their message reached a broader audience.

Lynet Okumu
