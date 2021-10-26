Utembe World CEO Ali Yusuf popularly known as Arrow Bwoy is in mourning following the sudden demise of his father.
Singer Arrow Bwoy in Mourning
Rest in Peace dad 🖤💔 - Arrow Bwoy
The singer who is currently on a tour in the United States of America shared the sad via his social media pages.
“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun. Rest in Peace dad 🖤💔,” reads a message from Arrow Bwoy.
Upon seeing his post, fans and celebrities went ahead to send messages of condolence to Arrow Bwoy and his entire family.
Condolences messages
thenaiboi “Ooooh Nooo broooo.. pole sana”
femi_one “My condolences to you and your fam ..poleni sana ❤️❤️”
kristoffmwb “😢Bossy pole man🙏🏾”
ginideal “My deepest condolences,pole sana”
traceeasternafrica “Our heartfelt condolences brother. May The Almighty grant you peace 🕊️ and comfort through this trying time 🙏🏾”
giladmillo “Pole sana brother 🙏🏽 Be strong”
alex_mwakideu “Peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”
chris001ke “Wah !! Pole Sana Bro , Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajiun”
jfamkenya “Pole sana bro 🙏🏽”
itsmadubi ‘With You Kaka. Pole Sana”
antoniothemc ‘🙏🙏🙏 My prayers Ndugu! Poleni sana”
kenrelbis “Pole Sana brother”
kenzomatata “Pole sana bro... May rest in peace 🙏”
bclassic006 “Pole Sana bro , Be strong 🙏”
ilogosmusic “Waaah! My condolences my G,…”
_kenyanniccur “Be strong all will be well”
hakeem_gabby “Allah akupe nguvu wakti Huu mgumu pole kaka😢”
carolaisher.k ‘Inna lillahi wa inna illahi rajiun. May his soul rest in peace @arrowbwoy”
