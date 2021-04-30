RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Avril celebrates 35th birthday with a new album 'Spirit'

Dorothy Michieka

Hello 35!

Singer Judith Nyambura Mwangi aka Avril is today celebrating her 35th birthday with a bang!

The Hakuna Yule hitmaker took to social media to announce the release of her new album coinciding with her birthday.

Countdown to #Spirit the album .. fam let's start a happy movement 🤗❤️#Gìkeno #LinkInBio .. Hello 35 😘,” read Avril’s post.

Happy Birthday Avril

Davy_masstown: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Yung_jd20: "Happy 35 birthday to you have many more to come ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Tony_mwirigi: "Album Countdown🔥🔥How many Minutes Remaining!!!"

Eunykama: "Happy birthday wa Mwangi🔥"

Pyt.mungai: "Happy Birthday twin😻😻❤️❤️❤️"

_mukuhi__: "Happy birthday girl❤️"

Njukufaith: “Happy birthday to you 🎂😘"

Fridah.gitonga.737: "Happy birthday girl.🔥🔥"

