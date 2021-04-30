Singer Avril celebrates 35th birthday with a new album 'Spirit'
Hello 35!
The Hakuna Yule hitmaker took to social media to announce the release of her new album coinciding with her birthday.
“Countdown to #Spirit the album .. fam let's start a happy movement 🤗❤️#Gìkeno #LinkInBio .. Hello 35 😘,” read Avril’s post.
Happy Birthday Avril
Davy_masstown: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Yung_jd20: "Happy 35 birthday to you have many more to come ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Tony_mwirigi: "Album Countdown🔥🔥How many Minutes Remaining!!!"
Eunykama: "Happy birthday wa Mwangi🔥"
Pyt.mungai: "Happy Birthday twin😻😻❤️❤️❤️"
_mukuhi__: "Happy birthday girl❤️"
Njukufaith: “Happy birthday to you 🎂😘"
Fridah.gitonga.737: "Happy birthday girl.🔥🔥"
