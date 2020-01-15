Singer Judith Nyambura Mwangi aka Avril has come out to defend herself after singer cum rapper Naiboi called her out for refusing to feature in his song 2 in 1.

In an interview on Milele FM, Avril explained that she was still nursing wounds days after giving birth and therefore didn’t see the need to jump on the project, despite promising to do so.

“From my understanding nilimnyima video ya 2in1. So I had just delivered my baby and I was in recovery mode. So Naiboi akanitumia message akaniambia “Hey is it possible for you, (lakini siwezi vindicate sana lakini no one knew I was in recovery) to do a video for me, I said yes. Sasa mimi nafikiria hii video nafaa kufanya in like a week, so me I thought ni kitu kama ya one week and I will be ready to do, mdogo mdogo two hours later anashinda akituma messages ile video niaje, Kesho ile video, aiish Dude!!! "

Avril address beef with Naiboi, as she comes clean on refusing to feature in his song

I was not in a good state

"So me si kurespond , I didn’t say anything, Nilijiambia tu kwa akili yangu I don’t need this kind of pressure right now niko na enough issues, nafikiria venye nitapumbia maziwa mtoto wangu, hata kuketi ilikuwa shida, alafu mtu bado anataka niende nifanye make-up nikafanye video. So when I sadi I did not feel like doing it, it was true, I was not in that space, so beef ikaanza hapo. So the next thing naskia kwa radio akisema Avril and Victoria Kimani refused to be in the video. Hiyo ni story ya 2018. So January 8th, naamka nimetagiwa kwa post ya Naiboi, I’m looking for a female artiste na tafadhali msinitajie Avril? Are we still on this? So mi sijui bado nimekasirikiwa, aiii! A kwende. Makasiriko ya 2018 tusilete 2020” said Avril.

Don't mention Avril

Avril’s explanations comes days after the 2 in 1 hit maker, shared a video saying that he wanted to do a collabo with a female artiste but requested fans not to mention Avril.

“Mmekuwa mkisema Naiboi anafanya collabo na maboy sana, mnaeza taka nifanye ngoma na female artiste mgani mdeadly mwenye mnabelieve vibe yangu na yake zinaeza endana lemme know anyone mwenye mnafeel anaeza but nisiskie mse anasema Avril. No Avril kwa comment, just keeping it real. 2020 ni mwaka wa kutesa, si waka wa makasiriko so hapo kwa comment remember no Avril,” said Naiboi.

Refused to feature

Earlier on, Naiboi had mentioned that Avril, Sanaipei Tande and Victoria Kimani graciously declined his request to appear in his music video 2 in 1.

Naiboi’s 2 in 1 was an all celebrity video that saw media personalities and musicians record short clips on phone that were later combined to make a full video.