Sema Milele hit-maker Gilad Millo has given an update on his battle with Covid-19, days after testing positive.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Gilad said that things have been pretty rough on his side as fever keeps going up and down, with lots of muscle pains.

“Three days into my #covi̇d19 #quarentine and so far it's been pretty rough. Fever going up & down day and night and muscle pains all over. Thank God my breathing is unnafected as that is the biggest fear when it comes to #Corona I want to thank everyone who has called, texted & commented wonderful heartwarming messages ❤ and to those who have sent recipes filled with healthy stuff - we are implementing 🙏🏾➡️ And to the beautiful friends who sent fruits & candy these are much appreciated 😁 Please everyone stay safe this thing is no joke and actually quite scary when you have it. Praying that the worst is behind us 🙌🏽 Keep sending those positive energies 🔥Much Love, G” wrote Gilda Milo.

Millo tested positive for the novel coronavirus four days ago and he has been in quarantine as he adheres to all precautionary measures put in place by the Ministry of Health plus medication.

“Hi Everyone ❤ After feeling some aches & pains and developing a slight fever today I tested positive for Covid-19. I have alerted those I have been in contact with in line with the required protocols. I will be quarantining at home until this passes God willing and will be back at it before you can say 'Corona' 😉 Stay safe & please take the instructions on this seriously as it is unfortunately very real 😷 #ShabbatShalom #covid_19 #Corona #Kenya”

New Cases

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1,279 new cases of Covid-19 from 7,450 samples and now the total number of positive cases stand at 116, 310.

Also Read: Singer Gilad Millo's emotional message to son as he joins the Military (Photos)

PULSE TV